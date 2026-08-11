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Madras High Court Dismisses PIL Challenging Speaker's Decision To Drop Disqualification Proceedings Against AIADMK MLAs

Chennai: The Madras High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker’s decision to drop disqualification proceedings against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs over alleged violations of party whips during a confidence motion.

The PIL was filed by M L Ravi, leader of the Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi, questioning the Speaker’s decision to withdraw proceedings against 43 AIADMK MLAs. The dispute arose after a confidence motion was moved in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on May 13.

According to the petitions submitted to the Speaker J C D Prabhakar, 25 AIADMK MLAs had allegedly supported the government in violation of the whip issued by the faction led by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Palaniswami's camp subsequently sought their disqualification.

At the same time, another petition sought disqualification proceedings against 22 MLAs, including Palaniswami, alleging that they had voted against the government in violation of a whip issued by their faction. The situation changed after four AIADMK MLAs resigned. The remaining 21 MLAs subsequently submitted letters expressing regret over their conduct.

Palaniswami then wrote to the Speaker seeking withdrawal of the disqualification petition against the 21 MLAs. Similarly, a petition filed by Vijayabhaskar on behalf of S P Velumani, seeking disqualification of 22 MLAs, was also withdrawn. The Speaker accepted both requests and announced that the disqualification proceedings against the 43 MLAs had been dropped.