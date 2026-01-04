Govt Takes Over Land On Which Mosque, Madrasa Stood, In UP's Sambhal
The land has been allotted to 20 poor families for whom houses will be built under PMAY, said DM Rajendra Pensia.
Sambhal: The district administration on Sunday took over the land on which Medina Mosque and a Madrassa were built illegally in Sambhal.
The land on which the mosque and the madrasa stood for nearly 25 years at Salempur Salar village, has been allotted to 20 families for whom houses will be built under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, said Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia. He the Madina Mosque and the Madrassa were illegally constructed around 20-25 years ago on 1,339 square metres of land in Salempur Salar village.
A four-month notice, issued to the parties concerned for the removal of the illegal encroachment, was set to expire on Sunday but before the administration could take action, members of the Muslim community and the mosque committee were seen using hammers to demolish the illegal structure themselves on Saturday, officials said. "The illegally constructed mosque and madrassa were removed by the members of the Muslim community themselves," Pensia said.
Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said, "The government's intention is clear that mafias or strongmen will not be allowed to encroach on land belonging to any community or the poor."
He said, four months ago, the mosque committee was served with a notice, after which it demolished the madrasa and mosque and handed over the land to the administration. "During the operation, strict security arrangements were made in the area. Personnel from six police stations, two platoons of Provincial Armed Constabulary, and local police were deployed. This mission was accomplished with the cooperation of the village community," Vishnoi said.
According to Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh, on June 14, 2018, a report of the local accountant revealed that Haji Shamim had constructed the mosque and the madrasa illegally on government land. "Based on the report, a case was registered at the Tehsildar Court. After the hearing, the court not only ordered Haji Shamim to demolish the mosque and the madrasa but also imposed a fine of Rs 8.78 lakh on him. But the order was not complied with. The villagers then themselves demolished the mosque and the madrasa," he said.
