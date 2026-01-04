ETV Bharat / state

Govt Takes Over Land On Which Mosque, Madrasa Stood, In UP's Sambhal

Sambhal: The district administration on Sunday took over the land on which Medina Mosque and a Madrassa were built illegally in Sambhal.

The land on which the mosque and the madrasa stood for nearly 25 years at Salempur Salar village, has been allotted to 20 families for whom houses will be built under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, said Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia. He the Madina Mosque and the Madrassa were illegally constructed around 20-25 years ago on 1,339 square metres of land in Salempur Salar village.

A four-month notice, issued to the parties concerned for the removal of the illegal encroachment, was set to expire on Sunday but before the administration could take action, members of the Muslim community and the mosque committee were seen using hammers to demolish the illegal structure themselves on Saturday, officials said. "The illegally constructed mosque and madrassa were removed by the members of the Muslim community themselves," Pensia said.