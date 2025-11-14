Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara On Alert After Anthrax Found In Cattle; Strict Orders Issued
Authorities have imposed strict restrictions after anthrax was detected in cattle, with teams surveying villages and enforcing containment measures.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 11:46 AM IST
Chhindwara/Pandhurna: For the last few days, an infectious disease, anthrax, has been reported in cattle and goats in Hiwra Prithviram, Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh. With new cases, collectors in Pandhurna and Chhindwara have enforced restrictive orders.
According to the veterinary department, the disease is transmitted from one animal to another, and there is a possibility that it may also spread to humans on occasion.
A letter from the District Animal Disease Research Laboratory in Chhindwara reports an infection caused by Bacillus Anthracis, the bacterium responsible for anthrax. Symptoms in animals include wounds on the nose and hooves, fever, reduced milk production, and sometimes death.
So far, symptoms have been identified in 12 animals; one has received treatment, while there have been additional deaths. The situation requires ongoing intervention and monitoring.
Initial examination suggests the disease may spread to nearby villages. Considering the seriousness, the collectors of Pandhurna and Chhindwara have issued prohibitory orders.
Restrictions Imposed
The movement, sale, and purchase of animals, as well as the sale of milk and meat, have been temporarily banned in the affected area.
Special teams have been formed. They identify infected animals, isolate them, and start treatment and vaccination. The Department of Revenue has been told not to dispose of dead animals in the open. Instead, they must bury them in deep pits with lime and salt, as per protocol.
The health department is holding health camps in the village. They are checking residents and testing water and milk samples. Police are also enforcing a ban on animal movement in the affected zone.
A joint team from animal husbandry, health, revenue, and police departments is monitoring the situation and responding daily. They are issuing information to villagers using loudspeakers and notices.
Collectors in Chhindwara and Pandhurna have invoked Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, as well as Section 223 of the Indian Civil Defence Code. Restrictive measures have been imposed, including the closure of animal markets, fairs, and trade.
What Is Anthrax And How Does It Attack?
Anthrax is a bacterial infection caused by Bacillus Anthracis. Herbivorous animals are susceptible, and the disease can also affect other species, including humans.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), humans usually get infected via contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products. It can spread through exposure to hides, hair, or wool from such animals.
The Bacillus Anthracis bacterium forms spores, which are tiny, with tough protective coatings that help it survive in harsh conditions. These spores are highly resistant and can live in soil for decades. People may inhale these spores, absorb them through skin cuts, or ingest them with food.
