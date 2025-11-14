ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara On Alert After Anthrax Found In Cattle; Strict Orders Issued

Officials survey affected villages as strict restrictions are enforced to contain the infection. ( ETV Bharat )

Chhindwara/Pandhurna: For the last few days, an infectious disease, anthrax, has been reported in cattle and goats in Hiwra Prithviram, Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh. With new cases, collectors in Pandhurna and Chhindwara have enforced restrictive orders.

According to the veterinary department, the disease is transmitted from one animal to another, and there is a possibility that it may also spread to humans on occasion.

A letter from the District Animal Disease Research Laboratory in Chhindwara reports an infection caused by Bacillus Anthracis, the bacterium responsible for anthrax. Symptoms in animals include wounds on the nose and hooves, fever, reduced milk production, and sometimes death.

So far, symptoms have been identified in 12 animals; one has received treatment, while there have been additional deaths. The situation requires ongoing intervention and monitoring.

Initial examination suggests the disease may spread to nearby villages. Considering the seriousness, the collectors of Pandhurna and Chhindwara have issued prohibitory orders.

Restrictions Imposed

The movement, sale, and purchase of animals, as well as the sale of milk and meat, have been temporarily banned in the affected area.

Special teams have been formed. They identify infected animals, isolate them, and start treatment and vaccination. The Department of Revenue has been told not to dispose of dead animals in the open. Instead, they must bury them in deep pits with lime and salt, as per protocol.