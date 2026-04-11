ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Woman, Lover Held For Husband's Murder; Staged Robbery To Conceal Plot

Dhar: In a rerun of the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, police have arrested a woman and her lover for the cold-blooded murder of her husband, which she initially attempted to pass off as a robbery case.

According to police, the chilling murder took place in the Gondikheda Charan region within the police station limits of Rajod in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar on the fateful night of April 7, and resulted in the death of Devkrishna Purohit, a trader of spices.

Priyanka Purohit lodged a complaint with the police stating that unknown miscreants had entered her house at midnight, killed her husband, and escaped with some jewellery and money.

Providing details, SP Mayank Awasthi revealed that her cover story had been exposed and that she ultimately admitted to her role in the plot devised with her lover, Kamlesh Purohit.

Awasthi said that the accused Priyanka was married to Dev Krishna when she was around 15 years old. Priyanka moved into her matrimonial home upon attaining adulthood, but was unwilling to live with her husband, which led to frequent disputes between them.