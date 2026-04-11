Madhya Pradesh: Woman, Lover Held For Husband's Murder; Staged Robbery To Conceal Plot
Priyanka Purohit lodged a complaint with police, stating miscreants had entered her house at midnight, killed her husband, and escaped with some jewellery and money.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 2:08 AM IST
Dhar: In a rerun of the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, police have arrested a woman and her lover for the cold-blooded murder of her husband, which she initially attempted to pass off as a robbery case.
According to police, the chilling murder took place in the Gondikheda Charan region within the police station limits of Rajod in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar on the fateful night of April 7, and resulted in the death of Devkrishna Purohit, a trader of spices.
Priyanka Purohit lodged a complaint with the police stating that unknown miscreants had entered her house at midnight, killed her husband, and escaped with some jewellery and money.
Providing details, SP Mayank Awasthi revealed that her cover story had been exposed and that she ultimately admitted to her role in the plot devised with her lover, Kamlesh Purohit.
Awasthi said that the accused Priyanka was married to Dev Krishna when she was around 15 years old. Priyanka moved into her matrimonial home upon attaining adulthood, but was unwilling to live with her husband, which led to frequent disputes between them.
During the investigation, it emerged that she was in a relationship with Kamlesh (32), the SP said. The duo allegedly hatched a plan to kill Dev Krishna and hired a man identified as Surendra for Rs 1 lakh to do the job, he said. After Dev Krishna was killed, Priyanka concocted the story and said she was held captive in another room, and the miscreants fled with the valuables.
But the inconsistencies in her statements raised suspicion, and eventually she confessed to hatching the murder conspiracy, the SP said. While she and Kamlesh were arrested, police are looking for the contract killer, the official added.