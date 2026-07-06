ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Becomes First State To Reconstitute Waqf Board Under New Act; Incorporates 2 Hindu Members

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has reorganised the state Waqf Board, incorporating two Hindu members, officials said. The new board, formed under the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, is the first state-level Waqf Board in the country to have Hindu members, they claimed.

A gazette notification was issued on Sunday, appointing Sanwar Patel as the chairman of the 10-member Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board. Manoj Malpani and Animesh Bhargava have been included as Hindu members on the board.

“Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to reorganise the Waqf Board under the new Act,” an official said. The state government, exercising the powers conferred by Section 13(1) of the Waqf Act, 1995 (amended in 2025), has constituted the Waqf Board as provided in Section 14 of the Act, the official said.

The Waqf Board is a statutory body established to manage and protect Waqf properties in the state. Its primary functions are to maintain records of Waqf properties, monitor their use and income, protect them from encroachment, and ensure their use for religious, educational and social welfare purposes.

The Waqf Act of 1995 established that, except for the Chairman, all members of the Waqf Board had to be Muslims, and there was no provision for appointing a non-Muslim as a board member.