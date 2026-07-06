Madhya Pradesh Becomes First State To Reconstitute Waqf Board Under New Act; Incorporates 2 Hindu Members
The new board, formed under the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, is the first state-level Waqf Board in the country to have Hindu members, officials claimed.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 8:49 AM IST|
Updated : July 6, 2026 at 8:59 AM IST
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has reorganised the state Waqf Board, incorporating two Hindu members, officials said. The new board, formed under the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, is the first state-level Waqf Board in the country to have Hindu members, they claimed.
A gazette notification was issued on Sunday, appointing Sanwar Patel as the chairman of the 10-member Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board. Manoj Malpani and Animesh Bhargava have been included as Hindu members on the board.
“Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to reorganise the Waqf Board under the new Act,” an official said. The state government, exercising the powers conferred by Section 13(1) of the Waqf Act, 1995 (amended in 2025), has constituted the Waqf Board as provided in Section 14 of the Act, the official said.
The Waqf Board is a statutory body established to manage and protect Waqf properties in the state. Its primary functions are to maintain records of Waqf properties, monitor their use and income, protect them from encroachment, and ensure their use for religious, educational and social welfare purposes.
The Waqf Act of 1995 established that, except for the Chairman, all members of the Waqf Board had to be Muslims, and there was no provision for appointing a non-Muslim as a board member.
However, in 2025, the Act was amended to allow for the inclusion of non-Muslim members in both the Central Waqf Council and State Waqf Boards. This amendment aimed to enhance transparency in the management of Waqf properties, modernize administration, and ensure accountability.
The revised Act also mandated the inclusion of at least two women members on the board. Additionally, provisions were made to include two elected representatives from municipalities or panchayats to improve coordination at the local level.
In addition to Chairman Dr Sanwar Patel (Ujjain), the members include Najma Heptulla, Atif Aqeel (MLA from Bhopal North), Faizan Khan (Ujjain), Fatema Chaudhary (Indore), Shaista Sultan (Councillor, Bhopal), and Shabana Khan (Councillor, Ratlam). Furthermore, two non-Muslim members—Manoj Malpani (Indore) and Animesh Bhargava (Guna-Raghogarh)—have been included. Najma Heptulla’s name has been included based on her previous tenure, and her term will continue until April 2028.
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