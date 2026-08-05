ETV Bharat / state

How A Madhya Pradesh Village Became 'Mini Holland' With Modern Flower Farming

Dhar: A small village in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district has earned the sobriquet of ‘mini Holland’ by adopting modern floriculture. Rupakheda village, located in Badnawar block, is cultivating high-value premium flowers such as roses, gerberas, lilies, gypsophila, blue daisies, and white daisies, along with vegetables, in polyhouses and shade-net houses.

Rupakheda, a home to around 1,930 residents and 391 families, was earlier dependent on conventional crops like wheat, gram, maize, and soybean until a decade ago. However, changing weather conditions, rising cultivation costs, and limited returns made farming difficult.

Then, the Horticulture Department introduced farmers to protected cultivation techniques through polyhouses and shade-net houses. Today, the village has 44 operational polyhouses spread across nearly 144,407 square metres, where farmers grow high-quality flowers for commercial markets. Additionally, 13 shade-net houses covering around 42,000 square metres are being used to cultivate improved vegetable varieties.

The controlled environment has improved crop quality, reduced weather-related risks, and enabled farmers to secure better prices in the market.