ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Vikram University Relieves Professor For Framing 'Controversial' Question, Moves To Blacklist Him

Ujjain: The administration of Samrat Vikramaditya University in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh — has relieved the professor who had framed a "controversial" question while setting the question paper for third-year BCom, BCA and BBA Foundation Course examinations — from all duties, until the investigation is complete. There is also a move underway to blacklist the professor.

The controversy erupted on Wednesday after students appearing for the Hindi subject paper in the Foundation Course on Tuesday complained that one of the questions in the paper asked: Is there any god other than Allah? The answer options provided in the MCQ (Multiple Choice Question) test were Someshwar, Khuda, Almighty, and Punisher. Incidentally, the phrase "There is no god other than Allah" is the sacred declaration of faith in Islam.

As soon as the question paper circulated on social media after the examination was over, Hindu organisations in Ujjain, along with Tarana Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar, and Hindu spiritual leader Shanti Swaroopanand Giri, expressed objections, and demanded action against the professor.

Actions Taken

On Thursday, Vice-Chancellor Arpan Bhardwaj said, "The professor who set the question paper has been relieved of his duties until the investigation is complete. He will not be able to participate in any examination-related work. He has also been asked to explain the reason for setting such a controversial question in the paper."