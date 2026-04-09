Madhya Pradesh: Vikram University Relieves Professor For Framing 'Controversial' Question, Moves To Blacklist Him
Controversial question removed from the marking for the Hindi paper of third-year BCom, BCA, BBA Foundation Course. All students to be awarded 1 mark.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 11:59 AM IST
Ujjain: The administration of Samrat Vikramaditya University in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh — has relieved the professor who had framed a "controversial" question while setting the question paper for third-year BCom, BCA and BBA Foundation Course examinations — from all duties, until the investigation is complete. There is also a move underway to blacklist the professor.
The controversy erupted on Wednesday after students appearing for the Hindi subject paper in the Foundation Course on Tuesday complained that one of the questions in the paper asked: Is there any god other than Allah? The answer options provided in the MCQ (Multiple Choice Question) test were Someshwar, Khuda, Almighty, and Punisher. Incidentally, the phrase "There is no god other than Allah" is the sacred declaration of faith in Islam.
As soon as the question paper circulated on social media after the examination was over, Hindu organisations in Ujjain, along with Tarana Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar, and Hindu spiritual leader Shanti Swaroopanand Giri, expressed objections, and demanded action against the professor.
Actions Taken
On Thursday, Vice-Chancellor Arpan Bhardwaj said, "The professor who set the question paper has been relieved of his duties until the investigation is complete. He will not be able to participate in any examination-related work. He has also been asked to explain the reason for setting such a controversial question in the paper."
Incidentally, University Controller of Examinations M K Dwivedi on Wednesday had told ETV Bharat, "Such questions on religion are common in the Hindi subject of the Foundation Course."
Meanwhile, University Registrar Anil Kumar Sharma said, "Based on the Examination Committee's investigation report, punitive action has been taken against the guilty paper-setter, a professor at the University. The Examination Committee saw the Language and Culture section of the question paper (code K-1041 AB) and clarified in its report that the controversial question was not part of the official syllabus. It was added by the paper-setter on his own, which is a violation of rules. The Examination Committee's report has been taken seriously, and a showcause notice issued to the paper-setter, banning him from all university work. Action to blacklist him is also underway."
Examination Committee Report Submitted
Bhardwaj, the V-C, told ETV Bharat, "The question paper was submitted to the Examination Committee as per rules. We received their report within a day, which found that it would have been better if the controversial question had not been included. Action has been taken against the professor who set the question paper."
He added, "The controversial question has also been removed from the marking for the paper. Instead, all students will be awarded 1 mark for it. A response has been sought from the professor who set the question paper, in accordance with principles of natural justice. Further action will be taken upon its receipt. The professor has also been removed from the evaluation process."
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