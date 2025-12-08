ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh's Uro-Surgeon, Dr Ashok Hemal, Receives Golden Robotic Surgical Award In New York

He was handed over the award at the World Urology Robotic Oncology Conference for his research on prostate cancer and transformative contributions to minimally invasive surgery. He is considered to be the first to perform robotic kidney surgery in India.

Chhatarpur: Renowned urologist and a pioneer in robotic surgery, Dr Ashok Hemal, a native of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, has been honoured with the prestigious Golden Robotic Surgical Award in New York.

Born in Chhatarpur on September 5, 1960, Dr Hemal received his primary education from Rajnagar Higher Secondary School in the district. He did BSc from Maharaja College, Chhatarpur and then pursued medical education at GR Medical College, Gwalior, and PGI, Chandigarh. Dr Hemal, a cancer specialist, urologist, and robotic surgeon, served as a professor of urology at AIIMS, Delhi, for 20 years and has performed over 100 robotic surgeries for cancer on kidney, prostate glands and urinary bladder.

Currently, Dr Hemal is the Director of Robotic Surgery at Wake Forest University, USA. He is a recipient of numerous honours, including the Padma Shri in 2007 and the Dr BC Roy Award. He has participated in numerous medical conferences and has several articles published across the globe. He has also authored a medical education book, Robotics in Urological Surgery, published by Springer Verlag.

Despite such achievements and residing in the United States, Dr Hemal has always remained attached to his hometown in Chhatarpur. He still organises free health camps in the name of his father, late Hargovind Hemal Trust. His younger brother, Dr Alok Hemal, is known for his world-class expertise in pediatric cancer research.

Dr Alok Hemal said, "I am very happy that my elder brother has received the prestigious award and it is dedicated to the country. A surgeon can perform a few thousand surgeries but by sharing knowledge, thousands of new doctors can be trained. Success shouldn't be limited to technical skills, but rather to helping people and spreading knowledge, which is exactly what my brother does."