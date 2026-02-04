Madhya Pradesh: Upper Caste Man Humiliates Morena Dalit Youth Who Refused To Pay For Alcohol
After video of torture went viral on social media Tuesday, police arrested the accused, "a habitual offender" and put him in custody.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 11:48 AM IST
Morena: A video of a Dalit youth being subjected to humiliating torture by an upper caste man in Ambah town of Morena district in Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral, sparking outrage among the public.
It is alleged that the local tough, Dharmendra alias Pui Tomar, a resident of Retkapura, demanded money from the victim to buy alcohol. When refused, he brutally beat the youth, then forced him into a humiliating posture (squat like a chicken), before subjecting him to more shameful acts, all purposefully recorded on video.
Following the outrage, Ambah police registered a case against the accused and arrested him.
The video went viral on social media on Tuesday afternoon. It clearly shows the inhumane treatment of the Dalit youth. When the police took notice of the video and launched an investigation, the incident was traced to the Janpad Panchayat office premises in Ambah town.
The investigation revealed that the victim is a Dalit youth from Katare Wali Gali. He was called to the police station for questioning, where he recounted the entire ordeal, saying that two days before, he was going to the market for some work, when he met Dharmendra alias Pui Tomar, near the district office. The accused demanded money from him to buy alcohol. When the young man refused, the accused became enraged.
Dharmendra then brutally beat up the young man and forcibly made him hop like a chicken. When even this did not satisfy him, he committed a "more shameful and humiliating act" on the victim.
Someone, allegedly an accomplice, recorded the incident on video that has now gone viral on social media. As soon as the video surfaced, pressure mounted on the police to take action, so, Ambah police registered a case against Dharmendra under relevant sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) by Tuesday evening and arrested him.
Ambah SDPO Ravi Prakash Bhadauria said, "As soon as the video came to our attention, we registered a case, arrested the accused and put him in custody. The accused is said to be a habitual offender. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police have taken suo motu cognisance, registered an FIR and started a probe. Strict legal action will be taken against the arrested accused."