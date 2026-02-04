ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Upper Caste Man Humiliates Morena Dalit Youth Who Refused To Pay For Alcohol

Morena: A video of a Dalit youth being subjected to humiliating torture by an upper caste man in Ambah town of Morena district in Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral, sparking outrage among the public.

It is alleged that the local tough, Dharmendra alias Pui Tomar, a resident of Retkapura, demanded money from the victim to buy alcohol. When refused, he brutally beat the youth, then forced him into a humiliating posture (squat like a chicken), before subjecting him to more shameful acts, all purposefully recorded on video.

Following the outrage, Ambah police registered a case against the accused and arrested him.

The video went viral on social media on Tuesday afternoon. It clearly shows the inhumane treatment of the Dalit youth. When the police took notice of the video and launched an investigation, the incident was traced to the Janpad Panchayat office premises in Ambah town.