Madhya Pradesh University To Breed Ladybird Beetles In Lab For Natural Pest Control By Farmers
Sagar University researchers study ladybird beetles as eco-friendly pest control, aiming to breed and distribute them to farmers to reduce chemical pesticide use in crops.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Sagar: Researchers at Sagar University in Madhya Pradesh are exploring the use of ladybird beetles, often regarded as a farmer’s friend, as an eco-friendly alternative to chemical pesticides for crop protection.
The ladybird beetle feeds on several crop-damaging pests, including aphids, locally known as mahu or tela. The state government is encouraging farmers to adopt practices that reduce dependence on chemical pesticides.
“To make these insects more accessible to farmers, our university is exploring ways to breed them in laboratories and distribute them for agricultural use,” said Shashwat Singh, Assistant Professor of the Department of Zoology at the University.
He has received a project from the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) to study ladybird beetles and their potential as biological pest controllers.
Singh, who heads the Insect Behavior and Biocontrol Lab at the university, has previously spent about five and a half years in Israel researching insects that are beneficial to agriculture.
“I have been awarded a project to research the ladybird beetle, an insect that benefits farmers. This project aims to investigate how the ladybird beetle acts against aphids that infest mustard and other crops; the beetle devours aphids, thereby protecting the crops,” he said.
Singh’s PhD and postdoctoral research have focused on the ladybird beetle and its predatory habits regarding aphids. In the latest study, he will examine how the local environment influences the beetle’s behavior and capabilities.
“The study would also examine whether ladybird beetles could help protect crops from diseases. We will further explore the beetle’s potential to protect crops from disease. As you know, farmers today rely heavily on pesticides, often out of necessity, to ensure a good harvest. In this context, insects like the ladybird beetle could prove to be valuable allies for farmers,” he said.
About aphids and threat to crops
Aphids are among the major pests affecting crops, particularly mustard. They can cause extensive damage and even destroy a crop, if not controlled.
The sap-sucking insects can be green, brown or black and feed on tender leaves, flowers and grain heads. Besides mustard, they can damage crops such as wheat, chickpeas, peas and coriander.
The ladybird beetle is considered useful because it naturally preys on aphids and can help control their population without the use of chemical pesticides.
Learning from Israel
Singh said his experience in Israel showed how beneficial insects can be integrated into modern agriculture. He said the agriculture in Israel is highly advanced and farmers and scientists work together in the fields.
“Many farmers in Israel even breed beneficial insects to sell in the market, while others purchase them to protect their crops,” he said.
According to him, India faces a different challenge because of its large farming population, fragmented agricultural sector and the high number of small-scale farmers. “Awareness about beneficial insects such as ladybird beetles can be increased through agricultural bulletins, pocket diaries and other information material explaining crop pests and their natural control methods,” he said.
Training farmers to breed beneficial insects
Singh said farmers could eventually be trained to breed ladybird beetles on a larger scale, similar to government-supported training in beekeeping and silkworm rearing.
“Having conducted research on five types of insects, I am available for farmers to consult regarding their specific issues. Just as the government provides training in beekeeping and silkworm rearing, farmers could be trained to breed ladybird beetles in large numbers in laboratories, enabling them to either use the insects themselves or sell them to others,” he said.
The project at Sagar University aims to study the behavior and capabilities of ladybird beetles under local environmental conditions and explore practical ways to make them useful to farmers.
The research could contribute to the wider adoption of biological pest control and reduce farmers' dependence on chemical pesticides.
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