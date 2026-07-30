ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh University To Breed Ladybird Beetles In Lab For Natural Pest Control By Farmers

Sagar: Researchers at Sagar University in Madhya Pradesh are exploring the use of ladybird beetles, often regarded as a farmer’s friend, as an eco-friendly alternative to chemical pesticides for crop protection.

The ladybird beetle feeds on several crop-damaging pests, including aphids, locally known as mahu or tela. The state government is encouraging farmers to adopt practices that reduce dependence on chemical pesticides.

“To make these insects more accessible to farmers, our university is exploring ways to breed them in laboratories and distribute them for agricultural use,” said Shashwat Singh, Assistant Professor of the Department of Zoology at the University.

He has received a project from the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) to study ladybird beetles and their potential as biological pest controllers.

Singh, who heads the Insect Behavior and Biocontrol Lab at the university, has previously spent about five and a half years in Israel researching insects that are beneficial to agriculture.

“I have been awarded a project to research the ladybird beetle, an insect that benefits farmers. This project aims to investigate how the ladybird beetle acts against aphids that infest mustard and other crops; the beetle devours aphids, thereby protecting the crops,” he said.

Singh’s PhD and postdoctoral research have focused on the ladybird beetle and its predatory habits regarding aphids. In the latest study, he will examine how the local environment influences the beetle’s behavior and capabilities.

“The study would also examine whether ladybird beetles could help protect crops from diseases. We will further explore the beetle’s potential to protect crops from disease. As you know, farmers today rely heavily on pesticides, often out of necessity, to ensure a good harvest. In this context, insects like the ladybird beetle could prove to be valuable allies for farmers,” he said.

About aphids and threat to crops

Aphids are among the major pests affecting crops, particularly mustard. They can cause extensive damage and even destroy a crop, if not controlled.

The sap-sucking insects can be green, brown or black and feed on tender leaves, flowers and grain heads. Besides mustard, they can damage crops such as wheat, chickpeas, peas and coriander.