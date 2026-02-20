ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Triple Murder: Youth Kills Parents, Brother With Iron Rod; Sits By Bodies

Betul: A chilling crime involving the triple murder of a family has come to light in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul. The gruesome incident occurred in Sawanga village, which falls under the Kotwali police station limits. Police said Deepak Dhurve, 25, murdered his parents, brother and attempted to kill his nephew in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

He also killed a cat. The accused was also found sitting near the bodies, while villagers peeked through the window. He was arrested by polce. This horrific murder was revealed on Thursday when neighbours found the gate to the Dhurve family's home open until noon. According to the police, curious villagers peeked through the window and was terrified to see Deepak sitting near the bodies of his parents and brother. The motive of the murder is still unclear, police said.