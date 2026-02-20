Madhya Pradesh Triple Murder: Youth Kills Parents, Brother With Iron Rod; Sits By Bodies
Police said Deepak Dhurve,25, also attempted to murder his five-year-old nephew and killed a cat.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 1:53 AM IST
Betul: A chilling crime involving the triple murder of a family has come to light in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul. The gruesome incident occurred in Sawanga village, which falls under the Kotwali police station limits. Police said Deepak Dhurve, 25, murdered his parents, brother and attempted to kill his nephew in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
He also killed a cat. The accused was also found sitting near the bodies, while villagers peeked through the window. He was arrested by polce. This horrific murder was revealed on Thursday when neighbours found the gate to the Dhurve family's home open until noon. According to the police, curious villagers peeked through the window and was terrified to see Deepak sitting near the bodies of his parents and brother. The motive of the murder is still unclear, police said.
The villagers immediately informed the police. According to villagers, Deepak killed his parents and younger brother by hitting them with an iron rod. He also allegedly attempted to kill his nephew. Blood stains were clearly visible on the floor and walls of the room.
SP Virendra Kumar Jain said, "The deceased have been identified as Raju alias Hansu Dhurve (55), Kamalti Dhurve (40), and Dilip Dhurve (20). All three were residents of Sanvga village. The 5-year-old nephew is critical. According to neighbours, when the door remained open until Thursday afternoon, they suspected something was amiss. They knocked on the door, but no one answered. After peeping through the window, they were disturbed by the scene. The door was broken. Deepak Dhurve, was present on the spot."
