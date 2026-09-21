Madhya Pradesh Transport Inspector, Partner Found Dead In Suspected Murder-Suicide
A transport inspector was found dead with head injuries and her partner died by suicide in an apparent marriage-related murder-suicide, reports Aabid Mumtaz
Published : September 21, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Bhopal: A regional transport office (RTO) inspector was found dead inside her home in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday morning following an alleged domestic dispute that ended in a murder-suicide, police said.
The body of Meenakshi Gokhale, a resident of Lekhpal Colony near Bhanwari Jod, was found dead with severe head injuries. Police said the body of her male partner, Pawan Kumar Dwivedi, was found nearly 20 meters from the residence.
A preliminary probe revealed that Gokhale and Dwivedi had an argument late Sunday night regarding marriage. "The dispute escalated, and Dwivedi struck Gokhale repeatedly on the head with a hammer, causing fatal injuries. Dwivedi then fled the house and died by suicide," said police.
Gokhale had been in a relationship with Dwivedi, a native of the Sidhi district who had arrived in Bhopal two days before staying at her home, they said.
The incident came to the fore after a female friend who stayed with Gokhale found her dead and informed the Khajuri Sadak Police Station around 7 AM on Monday.
"A police team was rushed to the scene, where officers recovered a blood-stained hammer inside the home. Forensic experts were sent to collect physical evidence from the site," police said.
During a sweep of the surrounding area, police located Dwivedi's body and recovered a bank passbook from his pocket. Officers said that Dwivedi previously operated coaching classes in Indore and had been preparing for competitive examinations.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sanjeev Pathak said police had not reached a definitive conclusion regarding the motive.
"We are working to analyse call logs and digital messages of the mobile phones of Gokhale and Dwivedi and their mutual interactions. This is expected to yield crucial information about the conversations held between them before the incident and the nature of their relationship," he said.
"We are also reviewing Gokhale’s broader familial and personal relationships. Both bodies have been transported to a local facility for post-mortem examinations. The precise circumstances surrounding the two deaths will become clearer once the autopsy results and forensic laboratory analyses are finalised," Pathak added.
Suicide is not a solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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