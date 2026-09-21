ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Transport Inspector, Partner Found Dead In Suspected Murder-Suicide

Bhopal: A regional transport office (RTO) inspector was found dead inside her home in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday morning following an alleged domestic dispute that ended in a murder-suicide, police said.

The body of Meenakshi Gokhale, a resident of Lekhpal Colony near Bhanwari Jod, was found dead with severe head injuries. Police said the body of her male partner, Pawan Kumar Dwivedi, was found nearly 20 meters from the residence.

A preliminary probe revealed that Gokhale and Dwivedi had an argument late Sunday night regarding marriage. "The dispute escalated, and Dwivedi struck Gokhale repeatedly on the head with a hammer, causing fatal injuries. Dwivedi then fled the house and died by suicide," said police.

Gokhale had been in a relationship with Dwivedi, a native of the Sidhi district who had arrived in Bhopal two days before staying at her home, they said.

The incident came to the fore after a female friend who stayed with Gokhale found her dead and informed the Khajuri Sadak Police Station around 7 AM on Monday.

"A police team was rushed to the scene, where officers recovered a blood-stained hammer inside the home. Forensic experts were sent to collect physical evidence from the site," police said.