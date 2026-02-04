Madhya Pradesh To Get 8 Cheetahs From Botswana On February 28: CM Mohan Yadav
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said that eight additional cheetahs would arrive in the state from Botswana at the end of February. CM Yadav also emphasised that he held detailed discussions with the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav regarding the required cooperation and arrangements for the cheetah reintroduction program.
The Chief Minister met with Union Minister Yadav in New Delhi on Wednesday and discussed issues related to tourism development, expansion of reserve forests, and wildlife conservation in the state.
After the meeting, he told reporters, "Today, I met with Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav, discussed tourism development, expansion of reserve forests, and wildlife conservation in the state. We are transporting wild buffalo from Assam to Madhya Pradesh and need assistance with the relocation. Additionally, eight cheetahs will also arrive in MP from Botswana on February 28, and we discussed the necessary cooperation and arrangements for the arrival of the big cat."
The third phase of the cheetah project has been awaited for a long time. A total of eight cheetahs will arrive from Botswana, including two males and six females. After their quarantine period, these cheetahs were expected to arrive in India in December or January.
Madhya Pradesh plays a crucial role in India's cheetah project. According to officials, the cheetahs arriving from Botswana will first be quarantined at Kuno National Park. After the quarantine period is over, the decision will be made regarding their further relocation. The Naura Dehi Sanctuary in Sagar is also being prepared as a third habitat for the cheetahs. Research is being conducted on the possibilities of them coexisting with tigers there. Additionally, the cheetahs may also be released into the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.
The Chief Minister highlighted that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the support of the Centre, the state government is taking unprecedented steps toward wildlife conservation.