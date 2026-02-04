ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh To Get 8 Cheetahs From Botswana On February 28: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said that eight additional cheetahs would arrive in the state from Botswana at the end of February. CM Yadav also emphasised that he held detailed discussions with the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav regarding the required cooperation and arrangements for the cheetah reintroduction program.

The Chief Minister met with Union Minister Yadav in New Delhi on Wednesday and discussed issues related to tourism development, expansion of reserve forests, and wildlife conservation in the state.

After the meeting, he told reporters, "Today, I met with Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav, discussed tourism development, expansion of reserve forests, and wildlife conservation in the state. We are transporting wild buffalo from Assam to Madhya Pradesh and need assistance with the relocation. Additionally, eight cheetahs will also arrive in MP from Botswana on February 28, and we discussed the necessary cooperation and arrangements for the arrival of the big cat."