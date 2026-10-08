ETV Bharat / state

Winter Visitors In Chhindwara: Bird Walk Members Record 3 Migratory Bird Species Among 44 Identified

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): The first hint of winter in Chhindwara has brought something more for birdwatchers to look forward to. As a mild chill settles over the Madhya Pradesh district, three winter migratory bird species have been recorded at Poama Nagar Van, signalling the beginning of their seasonal arrival.

The sightings came during a bird walk organised by the Satpuda Science Education and Welfare Society (SSEWS) on October 7, marking the conclusion of the Forest Department’s Wildlife Week. Birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts joined the walk, recording 44 bird species in the urban forest.

For SSEWS director Manisha Parihar, the three migratory species recorded was the most important outcome of the walk. Their presence, she said, indicated that the winter migration season had begun at Poama Nagar Van.

Among them were the brown shrike, common chiffchaff and Eurasian wryneck - the three winter visitors that drew particular attention. Other species recorded during the walk included the common iora, jungle babbler, Oriental honey-buzzard, long-tailed shrike and puff-throated babbler.

Winter Visitors Arrive In Chhindwara: Bird Walk Records 3 Migratory Bird Species Among 44 (ETV Bharat)

“The brown shrike, common chiffchaff and Eurasian wryneck were recorded at Poama Nagar Van. All three are winter migratory birds. Their presence indicates that winter visitors have started arriving here and we expect more migratory species to be seen in the coming days,” Parihar said.

Winter Visitors Arrive In Chhindwara: Bird Walk Records 3 Migratory Bird Species Among 44 (ETV Bharat)

The walk was led by Rohit Yadav, with Pratik Jede, Arjun Nayak, Prafull Katre and other bird and nature enthusiasts helping identify, observe and document the species. Beyond the excitement of spotting seasonal visitors, the exercise added to the record of birdlife in the area.

Divisional Forest Officer Swaroop Dixit said such walks offered people an opportunity to become more closely acquainted with nature and wildlife in urban forests. Regular observation also helps build records useful for conservation.

Winter Visitors Arrive In Chhindwara: Bird Walk Records 3 Migratory Bird Species Among 44 (ETV Bharat)

“Bird walks in areas such as Nagar Van are an important way of connecting people with nature and wildlife. Regular monitoring and documentation of birds are useful for conservation. The Forest Department encourages such efforts involving public participation,” he said.

Dixit also spoke about the Nagar Van scheme, under which green spaces are being developed within cities or along their outskirts. These urban forests, he said, are intended to help curb pollution and create green zones. Three Nagar Vans are being developed in Chhindwara district.

Winter Visitors Arrive In Chhindwara: Bird Walk Records 3 Migratory Bird Species Among 44 (ETV Bharat)

At Poama, birdwatchers now have reason to return as the season progresses. The three migratory species recorded during the walk may be followed by more winter visitors in the weeks ahead.