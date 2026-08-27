Madhya Pradesh: Three Sisters Die After Vomiting; Food Poisoning Suspected
The family members said that they had their dinner at around 2 AM. Soon after the meal, several family members began vomiting.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Indore: Three sisters from the same family died after developing severe vomiting and diarrhoea following dinner in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, police officials said on Thursday. While two girls, aged 5 and 8, died in Indore, their 10-year-old sister died at a government hospital in Itarsi while the family was taking her to their native place in Chhattisgarh, they said.
The family, originally from Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district, lives in the Betma area of Indore. According to the family, their health deteriorated suddenly after they had dinner at around 2 AM.
The girls’ mother, Amrotin, said, "The family had eaten dal, rice, roti and vegetables at around 2 AM. Soon after the meal, several family members began suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea."
The condition of the three girls also deteriorated rapidly. The family took two of the girls to a hospital on a motorcycle, where both were declared dead. After the deaths of the two girls, the family decided to take their bodies to their native village in Chhattisgarh without conducting post-mortems. During the journey, the condition of their 10-year-old daughter also worsened.
The family rushed her to the government hospital in Itarsi, where duty doctor Priyank Mishra began treatment. However, her condition was critical, and she died during treatment. The family was travelling to Chhaligaon village in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh.
Itarsi police station in-charge Saurabh Pandey said the post-mortems of all three girls would be conducted at the Itarsi hospital. The exact cause of their deaths will be established after the post-mortem and further investigation. However, food poisoning has not been officially confirmed so far.
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