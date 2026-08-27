ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Three Sisters Die After Vomiting; Food Poisoning Suspected

Indore: Three sisters from the same family died after developing severe vomiting and diarrhoea following dinner in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, police officials said on Thursday. While two girls, aged 5 and 8, died in Indore, their 10-year-old sister died at a government hospital in Itarsi while the family was taking her to their native place in Chhattisgarh, they said.

The family, originally from Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district, lives in the Betma area of Indore. According to the family, their health deteriorated suddenly after they had dinner at around 2 AM.

The girls’ mother, Amrotin, said, "The family had eaten dal, rice, roti and vegetables at around 2 AM. Soon after the meal, several family members began suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea."

The condition of the three girls also deteriorated rapidly. The family took two of the girls to a hospital on a motorcycle, where both were declared dead. After the deaths of the two girls, the family decided to take their bodies to their native village in Chhattisgarh without conducting post-mortems. During the journey, the condition of their 10-year-old daughter also worsened.