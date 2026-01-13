ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Three Killed In Ratlam, After Overloaded Truck Rolls Back, Topples Over Pickup

Ratlam: Three people were killed in a tragic accident on the Ratlam-Jhabua highway in Madhya Pradesh late Monday night. An overloaded truck near Undwa village rolled backwards while climbing a ghat and toppled onto a pickup truck behind it.

The pickup was completely crushed under the weight of the truck, killing all three occupants on the spot. The deceased include the pickup driver from Jhabua and two residents of Ratlam.

Local villagers rushed to the spot after hearing a loud sound. Soon, Bilpank police station in-charge Ayub Khan and his team reached the spot. Due to the severe damage, a JCB machine was called in to remove the mangled vehicles.

The bodies were retrieved and sent to the medical college for post-mortem examination.

Bilpank Station House Officer (SHO) Ayub Khan said, “The accident happened around 18 km from Ratlam near Undwa village. While climbing the Koyla ghat, the truck suddenly rolled backwards and rammed into the loading pickup behind it.”