Madhya Pradesh: Three Killed In Ratlam, After Overloaded Truck Rolls Back, Topples Over Pickup
Published : January 13, 2026 at 11:50 AM IST
Ratlam: Three people were killed in a tragic accident on the Ratlam-Jhabua highway in Madhya Pradesh late Monday night. An overloaded truck near Undwa village rolled backwards while climbing a ghat and toppled onto a pickup truck behind it.
The pickup was completely crushed under the weight of the truck, killing all three occupants on the spot. The deceased include the pickup driver from Jhabua and two residents of Ratlam.
Local villagers rushed to the spot after hearing a loud sound. Soon, Bilpank police station in-charge Ayub Khan and his team reached the spot. Due to the severe damage, a JCB machine was called in to remove the mangled vehicles.
The bodies were retrieved and sent to the medical college for post-mortem examination.
Bilpank Station House Officer (SHO) Ayub Khan said, “The accident happened around 18 km from Ratlam near Undwa village. While climbing the Koyla ghat, the truck suddenly rolled backwards and rammed into the loading pickup behind it.”
He added that the truck dragged the pickup for some distance before toppling over it. The pickup’s cabin was completely flattened under the truck, which was loaded with tiles, leaving the occupants with no chance of survival.
Eyewitness Imran Khokhar said, “Riyaz Mansoori and Zafar Mansoori, residents of Ratlam, had gone to Jhabua for some work. On Monday night, they were returning home in a pickup vehicle with Abdul Hamid Mansoori, a resident of Jhabua, when the accident occurred.”
After the incident, the truck driver fled the spot. According to villagers, the truck was overloaded, which is why it failed to climb the ghat and rolled backwards, leading to the accident. Notably, due to lax enforcement, a large number of overloaded trucks continue to ply the highways, resulting in such mishaps.
The Bilpank police have registered a case against the accused truck driver and begun an investigation. The damaged vehicles were removed late at night, and traffic on the highway was restored.
