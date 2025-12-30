ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Three Killed, 12 Injured As Jeep Hits Parked Container On NH-30 in Maihar

Maihar: Three people were killed and 12 others seriously injured late Monday night after a jeep heading to Prayagraj for asthi visarjan rammed into a truck container parked on NH-30 in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh.

According to eyewitness Vimal Tripathi, the impact was so severe that the front portion of the jeep was completely crushed, trapping the driver inside. The driver died on the spot. Police and villagers later pulled him out of the vehicle.

Another critically injured person was taken to the hospital by ambulance but died during treatment. A third injured victim later succumbed, raising the death toll to three. The remaining injured are being treated at the district hospital and private facilities, with some in critical condition.

The injured and deceased were residents of Katni district and were on their way to Prayagraj to perform last rituals for a deceased relative. The accident occurred near Tilora village when the jeep collided with a truck container parked on the roadside. As the deceased included members of the same family and relatives, the incident has caused grief in their village.

Villagers Turn Saviours, Save Many Lives

Soon after the accident, nearby villagers responded to the scene and began assisting with removing the injured without delay. Their timely efforts saved several lives. Later, the highway patrolling team and Dehat police took charge of rescue operations. However, the condition of several injured remains serious.