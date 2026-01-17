Madhya Pradesh: Third Tiger Death In 16 Days Shocks Bandhavgarh, Raises Questions About Forest Patrols
A tiger found motionless near Putpura was later declared dead, marking the third this month at Bandhavgarh, raising conservation concerns and scrutiny over forest monitoring.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 11:01 AM IST
Umaria: Another tiger death at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh has raised serious questions about the Forest Department. This is the third tiger death reported here in the past 16 days.
The recent spate of tiger deaths has alarmed wildlife lovers and tiger experts alike, as Madhya Pradesh has already lost three tigers at the very start of the year.
The latest incident occurred in the Putpura area, near the police lines and close to the Umaria district headquarters. On January 16, a tiger was reported lying motionless. Villagers from nearby areas gathered at the spot to observe the animal from a distance.
Initially, they feared something was wrong when the tiger remained motionless for a long time and quickly alerted the Forest Department. The moment the team received the information, senior officials from the Umaria Forest Division and Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve raced to the spot. Upon inspection, the tiger was found dead.
Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Field Director Anupam Sahay said, “On Friday, we received information about the discovery of a tiger’s carcass. The body was found in a field in Putpura village. This area falls under the nearby compartment PF 112, Beat Pipariya Dhamokhar buffer zone, which is about 700 meters away from the forest compartment. Further action will be taken on Saturday as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA)’s Standard Operating Procedures.”
Post-Mortem Report Will Reveal The Cause of Death
Forest Department officials admit they do not yet know the precise cause of this tragic tiger’s death. The truth will only emerge with the post-mortem report. With three tiger deaths in just 16 days, the investigation has now become a matter of utmost urgency.
Three Suspicious Tiger Deaths at the Start of the Year
The start of 2026 has been a crisis point for Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. The Forest Department is under intense pressure after three tigers died within the first 16 days of January. On January 7, a tiger’s carcass was discovered in the Kathli beat under the Tala range. Shockingly, the next day, another tiger turned up dead in a well in the Dhamokhar buffer area. Now, tragedy has struck again on January 16 in Putpura village, within the same range. These repeated deaths are throwing the Forest Department’s patrolling and monitoring systems into question like never before.
Bandhavgarh In The New York Times List
Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh is renowned worldwide for its thriving tiger population. Recently, The New York Times spotlighted Bandhavgarh in its '52 Places to Go in 2026', a testament to its importance. Yet, these relentless tiger deaths are now casting a dark shadow, fueling deep concern among officials and wildlife advocates, and putting the reserve’s hard-won reputation on the line.