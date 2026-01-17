ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Third Tiger Death In 16 Days Shocks Bandhavgarh, Raises Questions About Forest Patrols

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, globally famous for its tiger population, now faces scrutiny following a spate of unexplained deaths. ( ETV Bharat )

Umaria: Another tiger death at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh has raised serious questions about the Forest Department. This is the third tiger death reported here in the past 16 days.

The recent spate of tiger deaths has alarmed wildlife lovers and tiger experts alike, as Madhya Pradesh has already lost three tigers at the very start of the year.

The latest incident occurred in the Putpura area, near the police lines and close to the Umaria district headquarters. On January 16, a tiger was reported lying motionless. Villagers from nearby areas gathered at the spot to observe the animal from a distance.

Initially, they feared something was wrong when the tiger remained motionless for a long time and quickly alerted the Forest Department. The moment the team received the information, senior officials from the Umaria Forest Division and Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve raced to the spot. Upon inspection, the tiger was found dead.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Field Director Anupam Sahay said, “On Friday, we received information about the discovery of a tiger’s carcass. The body was found in a field in Putpura village. This area falls under the nearby compartment PF 112, Beat Pipariya Dhamokhar buffer zone, which is about 700 meters away from the forest compartment. Further action will be taken on Saturday as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA)’s Standard Operating Procedures.”

Post-Mortem Report Will Reveal The Cause of Death