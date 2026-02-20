Madhya Pradesh: Tension In Jabalpur’s Sihora After Durga Temple Vandalism, Police Deploy Heavy Force
Jabalpur: Tension spread in the Azad Chowk area of Sihora after vandalism at a Durga temple in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Information was received that during the aarti in Ward No. 5, a youth allegedly damaged the temple's grill.
Following this, members of two communities came face-to-face, leading to clashes and stone-pelting. As soon as the police were informed, they swung into action and brought the situation under control. Heavy police deployment has been made in the area as a precautionary measure.
Situation Under Control After Incident
According to available information, the incident occurred during aarti at the temple. During the ritual, an individual reportedly entered the temple premises and damaged the grill. The act caused concern among those present. The dispute escalated quickly, and stone-pelting began between the two sides. Several people from both groups allegedly reached the scene carrying sticks amid rising tensions.
Police Fired Tear Gas Shells
After receiving information about the situation, the police arrived at the scene promptly. Seeing the crowd grow unruly, police fired around six tear gas shells to disperse those gathered. Additional forces were called in to assist, and security was tightened in the area. Officials later confirmed the situation is currently under control.
Appeal For Peace
Sihora’s MLA, Santosh Barkade, said that after receiving information about the dispute, he spoke to police officials to review the situation, given its seriousness. The minister in charge has also been informed about the entire sequence of events. The police administration has appealed to people to maintain peace. Patrolling has been intensified in sensitive areas, and the situation is being closely monitored.
On Thursday night, around 9.30 pm, after receiving information about the clash, police reached the spot and managed to control the situation. Collector Raghavendra Singh and Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay also arrived. The SP confirmed no religious site was damaged and there were no reported injuries.
