Madhya Pradesh: Tension In Jabalpur’s Sihora After Durga Temple Vandalism, Police Deploy Heavy Force

Jabalpur: Tension spread in the Azad Chowk area of Sihora after vandalism at a Durga temple in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Information was received that during the aarti in Ward No. 5, a youth allegedly damaged the temple's grill.

Following this, members of two communities came face-to-face, leading to clashes and stone-pelting. As soon as the police were informed, they swung into action and brought the situation under control. Heavy police deployment has been made in the area as a precautionary measure.

Situation Under Control After Incident

According to available information, the incident occurred during aarti at the temple. During the ritual, an individual reportedly entered the temple premises and damaged the grill. The act caused concern among those present. The dispute escalated quickly, and stone-pelting began between the two sides. Several people from both groups allegedly reached the scene carrying sticks amid rising tensions.

Police Fired Tear Gas Shells