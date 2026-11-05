ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Teachers Start Welfare Fund To Assist Families Of Deceased Colleagues

The 'Employee Welfare Fund' scheme run by the PMUM Teachers' Association in Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a key initiative to extend help to the teachers.

With approximately 130,000 teachers from across the state as members, the fund has provided financial assistance of over rupees 8.2 crore to 30 families. This has come as a boon for teachers who face financial worries.

In 2018, the state government formed the “State Education Service” for teachers, which, however, overlooked their prior service up to 2018. They got benefits only from 2018 onwards and, under the New Pension Scheme (NPS) have been getting very little pension.

Now, with the welfare fund, many families have received financial help. A case in point is the family of late Arvind Sahu, a teacher who resided in the Ravishankar Ward of Sagar city.

Arvind, who taught at the Naryawali Sandipani School, passed away suddenly due to a heart attack in March 2026. His wife, Anita, however, received only an ex-gratia payment of Rs 1.25 lakh and no other support from the government. Her pension case under the New Pension Scheme has yet to be approved.

The "Employee Welfare Fund" (Karmachari Kalyan Kosh) is acting as a ray of hope for teachers' families like that of Arvind. Starting November 5, the fund will offer financial support amounting to nearly 25 lakh rupees.

Mukesh Nema, the provincial general secretary of the PMUM Teachers' Association, said that in Madhya Pradesh, teachers who are part of the “State Education Service” cadre do not receive the same benefits as regular government employees.

In 1996, the then-government of Madhya Pradesh established the "Shikshakermi" (education worker) cadre. It was later converted into the "Adhyapak" (teacher) cadre in 2007.