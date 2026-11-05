Madhya Pradesh Teachers Start Welfare Fund To Assist Families Of Deceased Colleagues
A unique welfare fund scheme of PMUM Teachers Association is helping with the financial assistance to the families of deceased teachers, reports Kapil Tiwari.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Sagar: Teachers in Madhya Pradesh have started an employees' welfare fund to support families of deceased colleagues.
The 'Employee Welfare Fund' scheme run by the PMUM Teachers' Association in Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a key initiative to extend help to the teachers.
With approximately 130,000 teachers from across the state as members, the fund has provided financial assistance of over rupees 8.2 crore to 30 families. This has come as a boon for teachers who face financial worries.
In 2018, the state government formed the “State Education Service” for teachers, which, however, overlooked their prior service up to 2018. They got benefits only from 2018 onwards and, under the New Pension Scheme (NPS) have been getting very little pension.
Now, with the welfare fund, many families have received financial help. A case in point is the family of late Arvind Sahu, a teacher who resided in the Ravishankar Ward of Sagar city.
Arvind, who taught at the Naryawali Sandipani School, passed away suddenly due to a heart attack in March 2026. His wife, Anita, however, received only an ex-gratia payment of Rs 1.25 lakh and no other support from the government. Her pension case under the New Pension Scheme has yet to be approved.
The "Employee Welfare Fund" (Karmachari Kalyan Kosh) is acting as a ray of hope for teachers' families like that of Arvind. Starting November 5, the fund will offer financial support amounting to nearly 25 lakh rupees.
Mukesh Nema, the provincial general secretary of the PMUM Teachers' Association, said that in Madhya Pradesh, teachers who are part of the “State Education Service” cadre do not receive the same benefits as regular government employees.
In 1996, the then-government of Madhya Pradesh established the "Shikshakermi" (education worker) cadre. It was later converted into the "Adhyapak" (teacher) cadre in 2007.
In 2018, the state government formed the "State Education Service," which disregarded the teachers' previous 25 years of service and treated the beginning of their tenure from 2018 for benefits.
“As a result, we are not entitled to the old pension scheme and also lack any form of financial security. If a teacher meets with an accident, their family is left destitute and, on retirement, they receive only a meager pension. In the case of some deceased teachers, their surviving family members are forced to work as domestic help,” said Nema.
Nema added that the family members of some teachers who have retired have received only a negligible pension.
“When we met such families, we realised that the affected families were left in a state of severe financial crisis.”
The welfare fund was initially started by a few teachers on March 5, 2025, and has since grown in membership.
“Since the inception of the Welfare Fund, we have provided ₹8.2 crore in assistance to the families of 30 deceased teachers across the state over the past 11 months. We do not collect a lump sum; instead, when a crisis affects a family, we determine a specific contribution amount, which is then deposited directly into the bank account of the family's designated nominee," said Nema. "This is the teachers' voluntary cooperation and commitment towards the welfare of our colleagues.”
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