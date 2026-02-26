ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Sword-Wielding Woman Sparks Furore At Rani Durgavati University With Queer Degres Revocation Demand

Jabalpur: The campus of Rani Durgavati University in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur was thrown into chaos following a bizarre incident that involved an unidentified woman, who entered the university campus with a sword and ‘dancing’ in front of the statue of Rani Durgavati.

The incident that happened on Wednesday created furore as the woman kept dancing in front of the statue, oblivious of the outcome, with a queer demand to revoke the degree of a student, whom she named Rahul.

By the time police arrived at the scene, the woman had fled. Earlier, she pressed for her demand to revoke the revocation of her specified student’s degree. Sensing that no one listened to her demand, she danced with the sword in front of the 10-foot-tall statue.

On Wednesday, she approached the statue with a cloth tied around her mouth. She wandered around the statue for a while and pulled out a sword from her bag. The sword was approximately one and a half feet long and sharp, university sources said.