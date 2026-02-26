Madhya Pradesh Sword-Wielding Woman Sparks Furore At Rani Durgavati University With Queer Degres Revocation Demand
A university staff said the woman, a resident of Dindori, was demanding that a student called Rahul's degree be revoked.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Jabalpur: The campus of Rani Durgavati University in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur was thrown into chaos following a bizarre incident that involved an unidentified woman, who entered the university campus with a sword and ‘dancing’ in front of the statue of Rani Durgavati.
The incident that happened on Wednesday created furore as the woman kept dancing in front of the statue, oblivious of the outcome, with a queer demand to revoke the degree of a student, whom she named Rahul.
By the time police arrived at the scene, the woman had fled. Earlier, she pressed for her demand to revoke the revocation of her specified student’s degree. Sensing that no one listened to her demand, she danced with the sword in front of the 10-foot-tall statue.
On Wednesday, she approached the statue with a cloth tied around her mouth. She wandered around the statue for a while and pulled out a sword from her bag. The sword was approximately one and a half feet long and sharp, university sources said.
“The woman began dancing in front of the statue, attracting the attention of those present at the university. However, seeing the sharp weapon in her hand, no one approached her. People filmed the girl from a distance. The university staff immediately informed us about the incident. By the time we arrived, the girl had fled. However, a video of her has surfaced, and an investigation is underway,” Civil Lines Police Station officer Anoop Namdev said.
A university staff said the woman was a resident of Dindori and was demanding that a student called Rahul's degree be revoked. “After this, she left the university building. During the conversation, the girl appeared to be slightly mentally disturbed. But at that time, no one had any idea that she had a 1.5-foot-long sharp weapon in her bag,” he added.
NSUI district president Sachin Rajak said, "This is a major security lapse. How did the woman enter the university with a 1.5-foot-long sharp weapon? The university authorities can’t simply evade the responsibility.”