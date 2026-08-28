ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Submits Heat Wave Measures Before National Green Tribunal

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh government has stated that it has undertaken various steps, including preparing action plans for four major cities, to address rising temperatures and heat waves in the state.

The state government disclosed this before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) after it took note of a report claiming that rising temperatures are affecting people's health, learning and productivity, and thereby the economy.

The NGT registered a suo motu case at the end of May following the news report and issued notices to several Central ministries, including the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, as well as states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, and other concerned stakeholders, directing them to file their respective replies and action plans on the matter.

The report claimed that the country continues to face severe and intense extreme heat, affecting lives, livelihoods and productivity.

In its recent reply submitted to the NGT, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the Madhya Pradesh government informed it about initiatives taken by various departments to tackle these issues.

The state said that its Environment Department, through its expert body, the Environmental Planning and Coordination Organisation, has prepared heat action plans for four major cities — Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior. These measures are to be implemented by the concerned authorities to address issues related to rising mercury levels in their respective cities.

The state government said the heat action plans propose strengthening early warning systems, inter-agency coordination and public awareness; protecting vulnerable groups through cooling centres, shaded spaces, water access and health preparedness; and advancing urban cooling through green infrastructure, ecosystem conservation and climate-responsive buildings, including cool roofs and heat-resilient regulations.

Infrastructure and mobility planning should integrate shaded corridors, permeable surfaces and responsive public spaces, while occupational safety protocols should safeguard outdoor workers. Sustained resilience depends on climate financing, regulatory support and cross-sectoral coordination, reinforced by data-driven platforms using geospatial mapping and monitoring to guide interventions and track outcomes.

Referring to the state's Urban Department, the government said it has implemented the 'Namo Harit Nagar Yojana'. Under the scheme, urban forests will be created through plantation.