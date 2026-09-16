ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh STF Scans Over 70 Passports; Four Arrested

Bhopal: Intensifying its probe into a suspected fake passport racket, the Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) is scrutinising more than 70 passports and has arrested four persons in this connection so far, a senior official said.

The arrested accused hail from the Northeast states, including Assam, and their identities and other details are being verified, he added.

Rahul Kumar Lodha, deputy inspector general of STF, said the mastermind has been identified as Riyal Chaudhary. The other accused are Viplav Adhikari, Joy Chaudhary, and Priyank Chaudhary. "During interrogation, information was gathered from Chaudhary regarding the entire process of fake passports and the other individuals involved," he said.

Chaudhary made several significant revelations during interrogation, prompting STF personnel to visit five different states, including Assam.

An STF team went to Assam's Kamrup to investigate the connection between Chaudhary's documents, his residence, and the paperwork generated in India. The team has also found evidence of Chaudhary being a Bangladeshi national and is verifying whether the documents recovered from him were indeed prepared in Assam.

According to STF, Chaudhary revealed during interrogation that he charged between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 to arrange for a passport. An investigation is underway to determine who shared these proceeds and to identify the individuals active within the network at various stages.

"An investigation is underway to determine whether any government employee or official played a role in the document verification process while these passports were being issued based on forged documents. If a criminal conspiracy is uncovered, strict action will be taken against those involved, and cases will be registered against those found negligent. We will also investigate whether individuals have used these fake passports to travel abroad," Lodha said.

Investigators are examining passport applications, addresses and documents allegedly used to obtain the travel documents across Bhopal, Gwalior, Betul, Chhindwara and Pandhurna.