Madhya Pradesh STF Scans Over 70 Passports; Four Arrested
About 17 passports were fraudulently applied for from the same location in Gwalior, and 40 passports were issued using an address in Bhopal's Anna Nagar.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST
Bhopal: Intensifying its probe into a suspected fake passport racket, the Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) is scrutinising more than 70 passports and has arrested four persons in this connection so far, a senior official said.
The arrested accused hail from the Northeast states, including Assam, and their identities and other details are being verified, he added.
Rahul Kumar Lodha, deputy inspector general of STF, said the mastermind has been identified as Riyal Chaudhary. The other accused are Viplav Adhikari, Joy Chaudhary, and Priyank Chaudhary. "During interrogation, information was gathered from Chaudhary regarding the entire process of fake passports and the other individuals involved," he said.
Chaudhary made several significant revelations during interrogation, prompting STF personnel to visit five different states, including Assam.
An STF team went to Assam's Kamrup to investigate the connection between Chaudhary's documents, his residence, and the paperwork generated in India. The team has also found evidence of Chaudhary being a Bangladeshi national and is verifying whether the documents recovered from him were indeed prepared in Assam.
According to STF, Chaudhary revealed during interrogation that he charged between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 to arrange for a passport. An investigation is underway to determine who shared these proceeds and to identify the individuals active within the network at various stages.
"An investigation is underway to determine whether any government employee or official played a role in the document verification process while these passports were being issued based on forged documents. If a criminal conspiracy is uncovered, strict action will be taken against those involved, and cases will be registered against those found negligent. We will also investigate whether individuals have used these fake passports to travel abroad," Lodha said.
Investigators are examining passport applications, addresses and documents allegedly used to obtain the travel documents across Bhopal, Gwalior, Betul, Chhindwara and Pandhurna.
Lodha said they were also examining the passport, which was found to have been issued in Gujarat, of an accused person arrested in Nagpur.
"A total of 70 passports are under investigation in connection with the fake passport case. We have also included another passport of an accused arrested from Nagpur, which was found to have been issued in Gujarat. The investigation is still underway," Lodha said.
Investigation so far has revealed that several passport applications were allegedly made using the same or suspicious addresses, raising the possibility of an organised network.
"Fake passports have been issued from four to five districts in Madhya Pradesh. About 17 passports were fraudulently applied for from the same location in the Semariya Tal area of Dabra in Gwalior. In Bhopal, 40 passports were issued using an address in Anna Nagar," Lodha stated.
The STF is also examining the case from Bhopal, where 40 passports were allegedly issued using the address of a Buddhist monastery in Anna Nagar under the Govindpura police station area. The documents and addresses submitted with the applications to establish how the passports were obtained and whether local facilitators or agents were involved are being examined.
The STF is also looking into the suspected inter-state links of the network and checking whether the passports under scrutiny are connected.
Further action, including arrests, would follow if the involvement of more persons or additional fraudulent passport applications are found.
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