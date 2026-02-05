Madhya Pradesh: Singrauli Man Declared Dead 10 Years Ago Accuses Wife Of Claiming Pension, Panchayat Of Fund Embezzlement
Chandrabali Patel alleges collusion between his wife and panchayat officials to embezzle the exchequer, force him to beg government offices for recognition for a decade.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Singrauli: In a shocking case of systemic negligence, a middle-aged man in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, is struggling to prove he is alive for 10 years. Ten years ago, he was declared dead in government records, and a death certificate was issued in his name. Now, he is visiting government offices with an application, trying to prove that he is still alive. He keeps saying, "Sir, I am still alive."
To add insult upon injury, his wife has been collecting pension for several years, using his death certificate. He also alleges that panchayat officials, in collusion with others, have embezzled crores of rupees in his name, and demands an impartial investigation into the matter.
On Wednesday, Chandrabali Patel of Jeer village under the Mada police station of Singrauli district, arrived at the Collectorate office with an application. To the surprise of everyone present, it read, "Sir, I am alive." What he then revealed was truly shocking and exposed the negligence of the system.
According to Patel, he was declared dead in government records in 2014. Since then, he has been wandering from one government office to another with proof of his existence. He alleged, "Panchayat representatives and his wife colluded to obtain his death certificate, and collect pension in his name." He further said that "officials have embezzled crores of rupees belonging to the panchayat."
Patel has demanded an impartial investigation into the matter, the registration of an FIR against the culprits, the recovery of the embezzled funds, and strict legal action against the culprits.
Later, Singrauli Collector Gaurav Banal promised strict action after an investigation. He said, "This matter has just come to our attention. We are taking this matter seriously after reviewing the victim's application."
He added, "Instructions have also been given to the District Panchayat CEO to conduct an impartial investigation and take strict action."