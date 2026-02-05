ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Singrauli Man Declared Dead 10 Years Ago Accuses Wife Of Claiming Pension, Panchayat Of Fund Embezzlement

Singrauli: In a shocking case of systemic negligence, a middle-aged man in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, is struggling to prove he is alive for 10 years. Ten years ago, he was declared dead in government records, and a death certificate was issued in his name. Now, he is visiting government offices with an application, trying to prove that he is still alive. He keeps saying, "Sir, I am still alive."

To add insult upon injury, his wife has been collecting pension for several years, using his death certificate. He also alleges that panchayat officials, in collusion with others, have embezzled crores of rupees in his name, and demands an impartial investigation into the matter.

On Wednesday, Chandrabali Patel of Jeer village under the Mada police station of ​​Singrauli district, arrived at the Collectorate office with an application. To the surprise of everyone present, it read, "Sir, I am alive." What he then revealed was truly shocking and exposed the negligence of the system.

According to Patel, he was declared dead in government records in 2014. Since then, he has been wandering from one government office to another with proof of his existence. He alleged, "Panchayat representatives and his wife colluded to obtain his death certificate, and collect pension in his name." He further said that "officials have embezzled crores of rupees belonging to the panchayat."