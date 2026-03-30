Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Five Apprehended In Ujjain Following Report Of Assault On 11-Year-Old
Ujjain Police arrested five people, including two minors, for the assault and blackmail of a schoolgirl after a family filed a complaint.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Ujjain: A shocking incident has come to light from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The incident, involving the gang rape of an innocent 11-year-old girl, took place within the jurisdiction of the Jharda police station.
A 75-year-old man stood guard at the door while the gang rape was being committed. The victim, accompanied by her mother, has filed a formal complaint at the police station, based on which, the accused individuals have been apprehended. Reports indicate that two minors are among the accused.
Anand Bhabhor, the station in-charge of Jharda, stated, "This incident occurred on March 28 in Borkhedi village, under the Jharda police station's jurisdiction. The minor victim, accompanied by her family members, arrived at the station to file a complaint regarding the gang rape."
The victim alleges, "During the lunch break at school, two male classmates, both minors aged 14 and 15, forcibly grabbed me and dragged me to the home of Bhawar, a 75-year-old man. There, they locked me inside a room. Subsequently, both of them took turns to rape me."
Accused Threatened Victim With Video Recording
The victim added, "When I screamed for help, they clamped their hands over my mouth and threatened to kill me. Not only did they rape me, but the very next day, they intimidated me by claiming they had recorded a video of the incident. Using the video as leverage, the accused blackmailed me and once again threatened to kill me the following day. Consequently, both of them raped me again. Furthermore, they warned that if I told anyone about the incident, they would kill me while I was commuting to or from school."
Upon returning home, the victim told her family. Distraught by the revelation, her family members immediately rushed to the police station and filed a First Information Report (FIR).
The station in-charge further revealed that, while the crime was being committed, Bhawar, along with his accomplice, Nathu Swaroop (57), was standing guard outside, while Rahul (22), a youth from the same village, recorded a video of the incident. The police have immediately apprehended the accused.
Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Jenden Lingzarpa stated, "A case has been registered against the accused at the Jharda Police Station under Sections 64(1), 64(2)(m), 65(1), 75(1), 127(2), and 351(3) of the BNS; sections 5(g), 5(m), and 51/6 of the POCSO Act; and Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST Act. All the accused individuals have been apprehended. Among them, two minor accused have been sent to a juvenile protection home in Ujjain, while three accused have been sent to jail following their production in court."
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