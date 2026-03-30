ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Five Apprehended In Ujjain Following Report Of Assault On 11-Year-Old

Authorities have taken action after a shocking gang rape case was reported in Ujjain. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Ujjain: A shocking incident has come to light from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The incident, involving the gang rape of an innocent 11-year-old girl, took place within the jurisdiction of the Jharda police station. A 75-year-old man stood guard at the door while the gang rape was being committed. The victim, accompanied by her mother, has filed a formal complaint at the police station, based on which, the accused individuals have been apprehended. Reports indicate that two minors are among the accused. Anand Bhabhor, the station in-charge of Jharda, stated, "This incident occurred on March 28 in Borkhedi village, under the Jharda police station's jurisdiction. The minor victim, accompanied by her family members, arrived at the station to file a complaint regarding the gang rape." The victim alleges, "During the lunch break at school, two male classmates, both minors aged 14 and 15, forcibly grabbed me and dragged me to the home of Bhawar, a 75-year-old man. There, they locked me inside a room. Subsequently, both of them took turns to rape me." Accused Threatened Victim With Video Recording