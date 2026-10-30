ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Kills 4-Year-Old Boy Over Chocolate Dispute

Representational image. ( IANS )

Mandsaur: A dispute between two children over a chocolate turned fatal after one of them ended up murdering the other in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur. In the incident that took place in the Punjabi Colony of Shamgarh, the 12-year-old girl threw a 4-year-old boy into a water tank located at a house and then covered it with a lid, resulting in the child's death.

The incident came to light during a police investigation two days later. The girl has since been taken into police custody and sent to a juvenile correction home. Shamgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Kapil Saurashtriya said, "On Friday (October 23), in the Punjabi Colony of Shamgarh, a 4-year-old boy named Krishna Pal and a 12-year-old girl living in the neighbourhood got into an argument over a chocolate. The girl tried to snatch the chocolate from the 4-year-old, leading to a physical altercation. During this, the girl slapped the boy twice for refusing to give up the chocolate and forcibly took it from him."

Giving details, Saurashtriya said when the 4-year-old child complained to the girl's parents, her mother scolded her, instructed her to apologise to the boy, and told her to return the chocolate. Enraged by this, the girl decided to take revenge the following day—on October 24—upon finding the boy alone. "On Saturday afternoon, when no one else was around, the girl took the 4-year-old, Krishna Pal, to a neighbour's house. She removed the cover from a water tank there, threw the boy inside, and then replaced the cover. Following the incident, residents of the colony began searching for the missing child—checking the surrounding area, a pond, and even neighbouring colonies," he added.