ETV Bharat / state

MP: Three Girls Drown In Stepwell In Raisen; One Survives

Raisen: Three minor girls, including two sisters, drowned while bathing in a stepwell in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district on Saturday, police said. Another girl accompanying them survived and alerted family members about the incident, they said. The incident occurred around 11 am in Sagor village in Gairatganj tehsil, about 60 km from the district headquarters.

Sub-inspector Virendra Vishwakarma, in charge of the Garhi police outpost, said four girls had gone to bathe in the stepwell. One of the girls slipped into deep water and started drowning. Two other girls tried to save her, but all three drowned, he said.