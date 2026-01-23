ETV Bharat / state

MP: Nine Fall Ill Due To Water Contamination In Mhow

A man displays a sample of drinking water collected for examination after a diarrhoea outbreak linked to contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area of the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh. ( IANS )

Indore: At least nine people have fallen ill after consuming contaminated drinking water in Mhow tehsil of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, officials said on Friday. Cases of water-borne diseases were reported from the Patti Bazaar and Chander Marg areas on Thursday night, they said. Indore Collector Shivam Verma arrived in Mhow late at night and visited patients undergoing treatment at a hospital, and spoke to residents of the affected areas, an official said.

Nine patients have been hospitalised, while a few others are recuperating at home, he said. The official said that personnel from the health department have been on site since Friday morning, under the direction of Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Hasani.

A team from the Indore Medical College and other specialist doctors are also being sent to the scene, he said. Mhow MLA Usha Thakur also visited the hospital to meet the affected persons. Collector Verma directed the health department to ensure proper and effective treatment for all patients and has instructed the Mhow Cantonment Board to check the water quality and maintain cleanliness in the area.