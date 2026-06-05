MP: 2 Dead, 4 Injured In Roof Collapse At Underground Coal Mine In Shahdol
The accident occurred around 3.30 am at Bangwar underground coal mine in SECL's Sohagpur area
By PTI
Published : June 5, 2026 at 9:11 PM IST
Shahdol: Two workers were killed and four others injured on Friday after a portion of the roof collapsed inside an underground coal mine operated by South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said.
The accident occurred around 3.30 am at Bangwar underground coal mine in SECL's Sohagpur area when workers were engaged in constructing a stopping wall, Dhanpuri police station house officer (SHO) Khem Singh Pendro told PTI.
The mine is located about 80 km from the district headquarters.
"Workers Ballu Baiga (43) and Golu Baiga (30) died in the incident. The injured have been admitted to hospital. Rescue teams, mine management personnel and safety officials rushed to the spot after the incident," the SHO said.
He identified the injured as Anjani Baiga (38), Amit Kumar Yadav (28), Premlal Vishwakarma (39) and Rajkumar Yadav (37).
Eyewitness Sujal Verma said workers were constructing a stopping wall near pillar number 45 inside the mine when the accident occurred.
"There was strong air pressure inside the mine at the time of the incident and a section of the roof suddenly caved in, trapping the workers under debris. A loud noise resembling an explosion was heard after the collapse, triggering panic among workers present," Verma said.
A stopping wall is a safety structure built in underground coal mines to regulate ventilation, prevent the spread of hazardous gases and seal mined-out areas, officials said.
Sources said the affected area of the mine was cordoned off following the accident. An inquiry has been initiated into the roof collapse incident, they said. PTI COR LAL BNM