ETV Bharat / state

MP: 2 Dead, 4 Injured In Roof Collapse At Underground Coal Mine In Shahdol

Shahdol: Two workers were killed and four others injured on Friday after a portion of the roof collapsed inside an underground coal mine operated by South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said.

The accident occurred around 3.30 am at Bangwar underground coal mine in SECL's Sohagpur area when workers were engaged in constructing a stopping wall, Dhanpuri police station house officer (SHO) Khem Singh Pendro told PTI.

The mine is located about 80 km from the district headquarters.

"Workers Ballu Baiga (43) and Golu Baiga (30) died in the incident. The injured have been admitted to hospital. Rescue teams, mine management personnel and safety officials rushed to the spot after the incident," the SHO said.

He identified the injured as Anjani Baiga (38), Amit Kumar Yadav (28), Premlal Vishwakarma (39) and Rajkumar Yadav (37).