ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Security Guard Arrested For Allegedly Harassing German Woman At Gandhi Hall

Indore: A security guard was arrested after allegedly harassing a German woman in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place at Gandhi Hall in Indore’s MG Road police station area, they said. The woman, who works for a multinational company in Delhi, had travelled to Indore to visit the city and the nearby places, police said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Ranjan, the German woman was visiting Gandhi Hall on MG Road when the security guard, identified as Deepak, allegedly made obscene gestures towards her and harassed her. The woman subsequently informed the police about the incident.

"Police have registered a case against the security guard under relevant sections, including those related to harassment, and arrested him. The matter is currently under investigation," the DCP said. The police are also checking the accused’s criminal record and have sought his details from the security agency he worked for.