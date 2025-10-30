Madhya Pradesh's Satpura Tiger Reserve To Maintain 'Service Books' Of Elephants
Service book of an elephant will include its date and place of birth, transfer history, tasks it can perform and its unique skills.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 6:58 PM IST
Narmadapuram: The Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district is coming up with service records of its elephants on the lines of the service book of government employees' that chronicles their entire career from appointment to retirement.
Likewise, the elephants' service books will document everything about them from their ages to the various tasks they perform. The initiative is aimed at providing a better understanding about the tasks they perform and areas where they expertise.
Field director of Satpura Tiger Reserve, Rakhi Nanda, said there are seven elephants in the Satpura Tiger Reserve. Anjugam is 73 years old, Priya is approximately 35 years, Smita is 45, Pooja is 12, Marisa is 11, Gaja is 13, and Krishna is 15, she said.
"Work is underway to create service books for all these elephants. Just as the service book of a government employee provides key information of his/her career, an elephant's service book too will provide all details about the animal. Each elephant has its own unique working style and possesses skills in particular tasks. All these are being documented in their service records," Nanda said.
Elephants in the Satpura Tiger Reserve are primarily used for forest protection, patrolling and safari. They also assist in rescue operations for injured or trapped wildlife and are capable of lifting heavy trees and heavy loads. During rainy seasons, elephants patrol the forest to protect wildlife and when the latter needs assistance, they join in rescue operations.
"There is a tradition in the forest department that elephants are considered as government servants. So, it is only natural that they too have a service book like us. Everything from their birth date to their place of birth is recorded in it. Just as we have our original and current addresses, elephants too have the same. If they are transferred, that is also being added into the service records," Nanda explained.
Elaborating on the initiative, the field director said elephants from Karnataka who have come to the Satpura Tiger Reserve may be transferred elsewhere in the future. "By recording this, it helps us understand their work and their history of service," Nanda added.
The Satpura Tiger Reserve, spread across the Mahadev Hills of the Satpura range, spans over a total area is 2,133.30 square kilometres, including a core area of 1,339.26 square kilometres and a buffer area of 794.04 square kilometres. It encompasses the Satpura National Park, Bori Wildlife Sanctuary, and Pachmarhi Sanctuary. It is home to a rich diversity of flora and fauna, with forests mainly composed of sal and teak trees.
