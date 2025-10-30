ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh's Satpura Tiger Reserve To Maintain 'Service Books' Of Elephants

Narmadapuram: The Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district is coming up with service records of its elephants on the lines of the service book of government employees' that chronicles their entire career from appointment to retirement.

Likewise, the elephants' service books will document everything about them from their ages to the various tasks they perform. The initiative is aimed at providing a better understanding about the tasks they perform and areas where they expertise.

Field director of Satpura Tiger Reserve, Rakhi Nanda, said there are seven elephants in the Satpura Tiger Reserve. Anjugam is 73 years old, Priya is approximately 35 years, Smita is 45, Pooja is 12, Marisa is 11, Gaja is 13, and Krishna is 15, she said.

"Work is underway to create service books for all these elephants. Just as the service book of a government employee provides key information of his/her career, an elephant's service book too will provide all details about the animal. Each elephant has its own unique working style and possesses skills in particular tasks. All these are being documented in their service records," Nanda said.