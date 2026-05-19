ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Massive Fire At Satna Rice Mill Kills Operator, Injures One; Family Blocks Highway In Protest

However, the City Superintendent of Police (CSP) and Town Inspector (TI) intervened in time and brought the situation under control. The SDM, CSP and police personnel are currently present at the spot, and efforts are being made to pacify the deceased’s family members.

The family members of the deceased, angry over the incident, blocked the Satna-Amarpatan road in protest. During the road blockade, a clash broke out between villagers and City Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rahul Siladia after he tried to drive through the protest site. The argument escalated to the point where the situation was on the verge of turning violent.

Satna: A major accident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Satna on Monday night after a massive fire broke out at the Vidya Shri Rice and Oil Mill. One employee was burned alive in the incident, while another sustained serious injuries. The injured worker was rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

The fire erupted around 8 pm on Monday at the Satna-Amarpatan bypass. The mill, where oil is extracted from rice husk, caught fire so fiercely that flames could be seen from afar. During the incident, the rice mill machine operators, Dilawar Singh and Munna Kevat, were trapped inside the mill. Munna Kevat somehow managed to escape alive, though he suffered severe burn injuries. He was immediately taken to the district hospital for treatment.

However, Dilawar Singh (45), son of Gopal Singh, remained trapped inside the mill and was burnt alive. His body was completely charred in the incident. Preliminary reports suggest the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit, though the exact cause has yet to be confirmed.

Fire brigade teams from the municipal corporation have been continuously trying to douse the flames. The fire was so intense that the rice mill's boundary wall had to be broken down with a JCB to control the blaze from inside.

Officials also found that no proper fire safety measures were in place at the rice mill. Following Dilawar Singh's death, his family members blocked the Satna-Amarpatan highway in protest. A heavy police presence, including the SDM and CSP, remains deployed at the site as authorities continue to counsel the grieving family and villagers.

CSP Devendra Singh Chauhan said, "The incident falls under the City Kotwali police station area of Satna. A fire broke out at Vidya Shri Rice and Oil Mill in Tighra. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. According to preliminary information, Munna Kevat was injured and taken to the hospital, while refinery operator Dilawar Singh tragically lost his life."

The CSP added, "The plant is still extremely hot due to the fire. Fire brigade teams are continuously trying to extinguish the blaze, after which the body will be recovered. Family members are upset at the spot and are being pacified. Once the fire is fully controlled, an investigation will be conducted into the lapses and shortcomings."