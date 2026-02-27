ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Sarpanch Without A Home: Damoh Village Head Still Awaits Government Housing

Damoh: Meena Athiya is an example of how India’s rural welfare initiatives are not reaching people and places where they should. Otherwise, being a Sarpanch of the village, a woman elected to lead her village in Damoh block, Meena would not have been living in plastic-and-straw hut that turns unlivable every monsoon.

More ironical is the fact that being the sarpanch, she has facilitated government welfare schemes for other villagers, though she remains out of the welfare purview.

A native of Kuan Kheda Nayak Gram Panchayat, Meena resides in Semrapati village with her extended family of nearly 10 members. Despite holding public office, she does not have a permanent house or access to a toilet. During the rainy season, her mud house becomes unsafe, forcing the family to shift to a rented accommodation.

Illiterate and from a Scheduled Caste family, Meena says she had applied for benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). However, despite repeated visits to government offices and meeting people who matter, her application has not yet been approved.

“During the rains, it becomes impossible to stay in this hut. We have to move out or take a house on rent,” she said. Officials reportedly informed her that a serving sarpanch is not eligible to receive benefits under the scheme.

Her father-in-law, Nathuram, however is unhappy about the state of affairs and questions the exclusion. “Who does not want a permanent house? We tried many times even before she became sarpanch, but our name never appeared on the beneficiary list. Since we are not educated, we accept whatever officials tell us. This is not fair,” he said.