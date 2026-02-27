Madhya Pradesh Sarpanch Without A Home: Damoh Village Head Still Awaits Government Housing
An elected sarpanch signs welfare approvals for others while her own family survives in a dilapidated mud hut, awaiting housing, ration and financial assistance benefits.
Damoh: Meena Athiya is an example of how India’s rural welfare initiatives are not reaching people and places where they should. Otherwise, being a Sarpanch of the village, a woman elected to lead her village in Damoh block, Meena would not have been living in plastic-and-straw hut that turns unlivable every monsoon.
More ironical is the fact that being the sarpanch, she has facilitated government welfare schemes for other villagers, though she remains out of the welfare purview.
A native of Kuan Kheda Nayak Gram Panchayat, Meena resides in Semrapati village with her extended family of nearly 10 members. Despite holding public office, she does not have a permanent house or access to a toilet. During the rainy season, her mud house becomes unsafe, forcing the family to shift to a rented accommodation.
Illiterate and from a Scheduled Caste family, Meena says she had applied for benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). However, despite repeated visits to government offices and meeting people who matter, her application has not yet been approved.
“During the rains, it becomes impossible to stay in this hut. We have to move out or take a house on rent,” she said. Officials reportedly informed her that a serving sarpanch is not eligible to receive benefits under the scheme.
Her father-in-law, Nathuram, however is unhappy about the state of affairs and questions the exclusion. “Who does not want a permanent house? We tried many times even before she became sarpanch, but our name never appeared on the beneficiary list. Since we are not educated, we accept whatever officials tell us. This is not fair,” he said.
Panchayat Secretary Kamlesh Khare said that names of two members from Meena’s family have been forwarded for approval under PMAY, but the applications are still pending.
Meanwhile, the family is not only deprived of housing benefit, there are other exclusions as well.
Meena says she does not possess a ration card, making her ineligible for subsidized rations. The absence of this document also prevents her from registering under the Ladli Behna Yojana, a financial assistance scheme for women in Madhya Pradesh.
With no steady income, the family is left to fend for itself by means of daily wage labour. Some members work in agricultural fields, others as manual labourers or porters. Their earnings sustain the household.
For Meena, as sarpanch, she has empowered many in big or small ways but it has become a paradox in her case. "I clear applications for others' benefits but I and my family continue to wait for a roof over our heads," she says.
