ETV Bharat / state

Sagar Scientists Turn To Beneficial Fungi To Boost Soybean Yield Without Chemical Fertilisers

Sagar: Madhya Pradesh may be known as India’s 'Soybean State', but declining production over the past few years and growing competition from Maharashtra have raised concerns whether it can retain its dominance. Scientists at Sagar University are now exploring whether a naturally occurring soil fungus can increase soybean yield without chemical fertilisers or pesticides.

Going beyond crop productivity, it will also examine whether beneficial fungi can enhance antioxidants and phytohormones found in soybean, potentially improving the crop’s nutritional value.

Sagar Scientists Turn To Beneficial Fungi To Boost Soybean Yield Without Chemical Fertilisers (ETV Bharat)

The Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology has awarded the research project to Sonal Mathur, assistant professor in the Department of Botany at Sagar University. “We generally believe that fungi are always harmful. However, the fungus I am using for my soybean research could prove extremely beneficial. Chemical fertilisers and pesticides are used extensively in agriculture. They are harmful not only to animals and plants but can also affect the human body,” Mathur said.

Farmers frequently use chemical inputs to secure better soybean yields. Mathur’s research, however, will attempt to achieve similar or improved results through an entirely biological process.

“Farmers use chemical fertilisers and pesticides on a large scale to obtain a good soybean crop. I will not use chemical fertilisers at all. I will study how fungi can be used to improve soybean production under both stress and non-stress conditions,” Mathur, who has previously conducted soybean research in the United States, explained. Her findings were published in reputed journals and she was recognised with an award there. She has also researched wheat in India.

Plant stress refers to adverse conditions, including drought, salinity, disease or nutrient deficiency, that slow down or halt a plant’s growth and productivity.

Sagar Scientists Turn To Beneficial Fungi To Boost Soybean Yield Without Chemical Fertilisers (ETV Bharat)

“Along with increasing production, we will work on improving soybean’s secondary metabolites, which are commonly referred to as antioxidants. The fungus could play an important role in increasing these metabolites and helping plants obtain better nutrition,” Mathur, a recipient of the Young Scientist Award and an international Young Talent Award, said. She has figured on Stanford University’s list of the world’s top two per cent scientists for two consecutive years.