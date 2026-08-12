Sagar Scientists Turn To Beneficial Fungi To Boost Soybean Yield Without Chemical Fertilisers
Researchers will study locally occurring beneficial fungi to improve soybean productivity, nutritional compounds and crop resilience while reducing farmers’ dependence on chemicals, reports Kapil Tiwari.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 10:26 AM IST
Sagar: Madhya Pradesh may be known as India’s 'Soybean State', but declining production over the past few years and growing competition from Maharashtra have raised concerns whether it can retain its dominance. Scientists at Sagar University are now exploring whether a naturally occurring soil fungus can increase soybean yield without chemical fertilisers or pesticides.
Going beyond crop productivity, it will also examine whether beneficial fungi can enhance antioxidants and phytohormones found in soybean, potentially improving the crop’s nutritional value.
The Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology has awarded the research project to Sonal Mathur, assistant professor in the Department of Botany at Sagar University. “We generally believe that fungi are always harmful. However, the fungus I am using for my soybean research could prove extremely beneficial. Chemical fertilisers and pesticides are used extensively in agriculture. They are harmful not only to animals and plants but can also affect the human body,” Mathur said.
Farmers frequently use chemical inputs to secure better soybean yields. Mathur’s research, however, will attempt to achieve similar or improved results through an entirely biological process.
“Farmers use chemical fertilisers and pesticides on a large scale to obtain a good soybean crop. I will not use chemical fertilisers at all. I will study how fungi can be used to improve soybean production under both stress and non-stress conditions,” Mathur, who has previously conducted soybean research in the United States, explained. Her findings were published in reputed journals and she was recognised with an award there. She has also researched wheat in India.
Plant stress refers to adverse conditions, including drought, salinity, disease or nutrient deficiency, that slow down or halt a plant’s growth and productivity.
“Along with increasing production, we will work on improving soybean’s secondary metabolites, which are commonly referred to as antioxidants. The fungus could play an important role in increasing these metabolites and helping plants obtain better nutrition,” Mathur, a recipient of the Young Scientist Award and an international Young Talent Award, said. She has figured on Stanford University’s list of the world’s top two per cent scientists for two consecutive years.
Her study on soybean will additionally examine ways of biologically enhancing phytohormones present in the legume.
“Several concerns relating to human reproductive health are emerging today. When people require hormones or steroids, many available steroid medicines are animal-based. Through this project, we will try to enhance the phytohormones found in soybean using a completely biological method. Nothing in this research will be chemical-based,” she said.
A major part of the project is its focus on fungi naturally found in the soil of Sagar and the wider Bundelkhand region. Mathur believes many farmers in Madhya Pradesh, particularly those in Bundelkhand, remain unaware of the beneficial microorganisms already present beneath their fields. Her team plans to study these fungi and educate farmers about their agricultural value.
The research will use Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi, or AMF - microscopic soil fungi that form a mutually beneficial association with plant roots. They help plants absorb phosphorus, nitrogen and water more efficiently.
The fungus cannot prepare its own food. It receives carbohydrates produced by the plant through photosynthesis and, in exchange, supplies nutrients and water. Such fungi can also improve a plant’s ability to withstand drought, soil salinity and diseases while supporting long-term soil fertility.
“People do not even know that these beneficial fungi are already present beneath the soil. Until now, I have worked on fungi from the Malwa region. I will now study fungi found in Bundelkhand’s soil,” Mathur said, adding that her aim is to develop a group of beneficial fungi that can eventually be used if the research has to be taken up on a larger scale.
Besides enhancing productivity and nutritional compounds, the project seeks to make consumers aware that soybean can be used for much more than extracting cooking oil. “People in some foreign countries boil and eat soybean leaves. The practice of consuming direct sources of protein is also becoming popular in several Indian cities,” Mathur added.
Explaining the importance of protein consumption, she said green soybean pods are a very good source of protein. They can be boiled, sprinkled with salt and eaten like peanuts. Soybean can also be consumed through flour-based rotis, sprouts and several other preparations.
“Soybean’s secondary metabolites and phytohormones are considered beneficial for the heart. However, such dietary choices should always be made after consulting a doctor,” Mathur cautioned.
If successful, the project could offer soybean farmers a locally available and environmentally sustainable alternative to excessive chemical inputs, one that improves crop resilience, strengthens the soil and potentially enhances the nutritional quality of the produce.
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