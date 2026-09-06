Nine Dead After Suspected Spurious Liquor Consumption In MP’s Sagar
Some of those undergoing treatment are reported to be in critical condition.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 11:21 AM IST
Sagar: At least nine people have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, while around 35 others have been admitted to hospitals, officials said on Sunday.
Some of those undergoing treatment are reported to be in critical condition and have been referred to Bundelkhand Medical College and the District Hospital in Sagar. District Collector Pratibha Pal said reports of illness and deaths allegedly linked to illicit liquor consumption had emerged since morning and an investigation was underway at the Civil Hospital.
"There have been reports of illnesses and deaths allegedly caused by the consumption of illicit liquor since morning, and an investigation is underway at the Civil Hospital," she said. Medical teams and officials have been deployed in the affected areas, including Naura and Ghugru villages, to screen people who may have consumed liquor.
Doctors treating the affected patients have reported symptoms including cyanosis, or bluish discolouration of the body, and muscle rigidity. Pal urged anyone who had consumed any type of liquor in the past 24 to 48 hours, or was experiencing symptoms, to undergo immediate medical screening.
"Our team of doctors and the SDM team are also present in the surrounding areas, including the two identified villages of Naura and Ghugru, for screening. Anyone experiencing symptoms or who has consumed any type of liquor in the last 24 to 48 hours should get screened by a doctor," she said.
The Collector said that people could also approach the Civil Hospital or any other health facility for screening and that the administration was monitoring the situation. As a precautionary measure, six liquor shops in the area have been sealed, and officials have been directed to collect samples of the suspected liquor.
Senior officials, including the Sagar Commissioner, the Inspector General, the Collector, and the Superintendent of Police, visited Naura and Ghugru Khurd villages, met affected families and reviewed arrangements for those undergoing treatment.
Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the source of the suspected spurious liquor and identify those involved in its supply. Strict legal action has been ordered against illicit liquor traders. The exact cause of the deaths will be established after post-mortem examinations, a police official said.
Meanwhile, Sagar district administration has also appealed to people experiencing symptoms such as vomiting, headache or fever after consuming liquor to immediately visit the nearest health facility.
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