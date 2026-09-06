ETV Bharat / state

Nine Dead After Suspected Spurious Liquor Consumption In MP’s Sagar

Sagar: At least nine people have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, while around 35 others have been admitted to hospitals, officials said on Sunday.

Some of those undergoing treatment are reported to be in critical condition and have been referred to Bundelkhand Medical College and the District Hospital in Sagar. District Collector Pratibha Pal said reports of illness and deaths allegedly linked to illicit liquor consumption had emerged since morning and an investigation was underway at the Civil Hospital.

"There have been reports of illnesses and deaths allegedly caused by the consumption of illicit liquor since morning, and an investigation is underway at the Civil Hospital," she said. Medical teams and officials have been deployed in the affected areas, including Naura and Ghugru villages, to screen people who may have consumed liquor.

Doctors treating the affected patients have reported symptoms including cyanosis, or bluish discolouration of the body, and muscle rigidity. Pal urged anyone who had consumed any type of liquor in the past 24 to 48 hours, or was experiencing symptoms, to undergo immediate medical screening.

"Our team of doctors and the SDM team are also present in the surrounding areas, including the two identified villages of Naura and Ghugru, for screening. Anyone experiencing symptoms or who has consumed any type of liquor in the last 24 to 48 hours should get screened by a doctor," she said.