Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Visits Bageshwar Dham, Meets Dhirendra Krishna Shastri In Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur
Sadhguru presented an Adiyogi statue to Bageshwar Maharaj, who received a Ram Darbar idol during the spiritual meeting at Bageshwar Dham.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
By Manoj Soni
Chhatarpur: Two prominent spiritual leaders, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, met on Friday at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur.
Sadhguru arrived at the dham, accompanied by followers and representatives from about 40 countries. During the visit, they sought blessings at the temple and learned about the spiritual significance of the revered site.
The Sadhguru also offered prayers to Lord Hanuman at Bageshwar Baba’s temple, while Dhirendra Shastri’s mother welcomed the visiting spiritual leader.
The visit created a festive atmosphere at the Dham, which has become a prominent centre of the Sanatan faith and spiritual gatherings. Devotees present at the temple witnessed the interaction between Bageshwar Dham Peethadheeshwar Dhirendra Shastri and Padma Vibhushan awardee Sadhguru.
During the meeting, the two spiritual leaders held detailed discussions on religion, faith, yoga, meditation and the philosophy of life. The temple head also extended a warm welcome to Sadhguru, while his mother greeted the visiting guru with traditional hospitality.
Exchange Of Spiritual Gifts
Pandit Shastri took Sadhguru to various parts of the temple complex and showed him the Balaji shrine. He also explained the significance of Bageshwar Mahadev and the history of spiritual penance associated with the place, dating back nearly 300 years.
According to Rishi Shukla, a member of the Bageshwar Dham Jan Seva Samiti, Sadhguru, founder of the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, presented an Adiyogi statue to Bageshwar Maharaj. In return, Bageshwar Maharaj presented a Ram Darbar idol to Sadhguru.
Followers From 40 Countries Attend the Visit
Members of Sadhguru’s spiritual community from around 40 countries also visited the temple during the trip. The devotees offered prayers at the shrine.
They were presented with a special offering plate that included a Hanuman Chalisa, a Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, a Rudraksha mala, a Balaji idol, a locket, the English book Sadhu Ji Sitaram and Mahaprasad.
‘An Amazing Experience’
Rishi Shukla said the meeting between the two spiritual leaders is being seen as an important moment for dialogue within Sanatan culture and spirituality. Both Sadhguru and Pandit Dhirendra Shastri encouraged devotees to embrace spirituality, self-reflection and the values of Indian culture in their lives.
Sadhguru also expressed happiness after learning about the traditions and spiritual significance of Bageshwar Dham, describing the visit as an “amazing experience”.
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