ETV Bharat / state

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Visits Bageshwar Dham, Meets Dhirendra Krishna Shastri In Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur

By Manoj Soni

Chhatarpur: Two prominent spiritual leaders, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, met on Friday at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur.

Sadhguru arrived at the dham, accompanied by followers and representatives from about 40 countries. During the visit, they sought blessings at the temple and learned about the spiritual significance of the revered site.

The Sadhguru also offered prayers to Lord Hanuman at Bageshwar Baba’s temple, while Dhirendra Shastri’s mother welcomed the visiting spiritual leader.

The visit created a festive atmosphere at the Dham, which has become a prominent centre of the Sanatan faith and spiritual gatherings. Devotees present at the temple witnessed the interaction between Bageshwar Dham Peethadheeshwar Dhirendra Shastri and Padma Vibhushan awardee Sadhguru.

During the meeting, the two spiritual leaders held detailed discussions on religion, faith, yoga, meditation and the philosophy of life. The temple head also extended a warm welcome to Sadhguru, while his mother greeted the visiting guru with traditional hospitality.

Exchange Of Spiritual Gifts