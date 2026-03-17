ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Roads Turning Into Death Traps? HC Issues Notice To Nine Departments

Jabalpur: A division bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to nine departments, seeking their response on the rise in road accidents in the state.

The directive has been given while hearing a petition stating that nearly 41 people die in road accidents in the state every day. The petition asserted that road accidents are not attributed solely to the fault of drivers, but also to poor road engineering, life-threatening potholes, illegal encroachments, and the issuance of driving licenses without proper training.

The division bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf heard the petition and issued notices to nine departments for their response. It has also appointed senior advocate Arihant Tiwari as amicus curiae. The next hearing on the petition has been scheduled on April 27.

The petition filed on behalf of Ashish Shivhare, a resident of Jabalpur, cited a report of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, saying approximately 41 people die in road accidents every day in Madhya Pradesh while across the country, the figure stands at over 350.