Madhya Pradesh Road Accidents: Eight Killed, Two Injured In Dindori, Dewas
Road accidents claimed five lives in Dindori and three in Dewas while two persons are undergoing treatment in hospitals, officials said.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
Dindori/Dewas: Eight people were killed in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori and Dewas districts on Saturday night, police said.
In Dindori, at around 1 am, a speeding truck hit six persons on the Jabalpur-Amarkantak National Highway, killing five of them while one sustained severe injuries.
In the second accident, on the Indore-Bhopal highway near Nevri Phata in Dewas, a speeding car rammed into a tree late at night, leaving the vehicle completely damaged with three of the four youths dying on the spot and the other critically injured.
According to Dindori police, the occupants of a pickup vehicle were returning to their village after attending a post-funeral ritual in Siliari village when their vehicle suffered a tyre puncture near Kikra Talab village. The driver was fixing the puncture when a speeding truck hit the six villagers who were waiting on the road.
Upon information, collector Anju Pawan Bhadoria arrived at the scene and announced a compensation of Rs four lakh each for the families of the victims. "Some people were returning to their village from a family function when they met with an accident. Five persons died and one is currently undergoing treatment. The police have apprehended the truck driver and the administration is providing compensation of Rs four lakh to the bereaved families," Bhadoria said.
In the road accident in Dewas, three persons, including two brothers, died in a road accident. According to police, their car went out of control and crashed into a tree. The brothers, Pradeep Dhakad and Shubham Dhakad, from Dudhlai village and Mohit Dhakad from Gunai village died on the spot and Sachin sustained critical injuries. The accident caused a massive traffic jam on the highway.
As soon as passersby alerted the police, a team from Nevri Phata police outpost rushed to the scene and rescue operations were immediately launched. Three bodies along with the injured man were pulled out from the wrecked car. All were taken to the district hospital for treatment while a tractor was pressed into service to remove the damaged car from the middle of the road, thus clearing the traffic congestion.
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