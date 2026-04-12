ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Road Accidents: Eight Killed, Two Injured In Dindori, Dewas

Police team rushed to the accident spot in Dewas and launched an investigation ( ETV Bharat )

Dindori/Dewas: Eight people were killed in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori and Dewas districts on Saturday night, police said.

In Dindori, at around 1 am, a speeding truck hit six persons on the Jabalpur-Amarkantak National Highway, killing five of them while one sustained severe injuries.

In the second accident, on the Indore-Bhopal highway near Nevri Phata in Dewas, a speeding car rammed into a tree late at night, leaving the vehicle completely damaged with three of the four youths dying on the spot and the other critically injured.

According to Dindori police, the occupants of a pickup vehicle were returning to their village after attending a post-funeral ritual in Siliari village when their vehicle suffered a tyre puncture near Kikra Talab village. The driver was fixing the puncture when a speeding truck hit the six villagers who were waiting on the road.