5 Killed As Car Breaks Expressway Barrier, Falls Into Ditch In MP

Ratlam: Five persons were killed after a speeding car veered out of control, crashed through the barrier on an expressway, and fell into a ditch in Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred in the morning on the eight-lane Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in the Rawti police station area, about 30 km from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar told PTI.

"The car was heading towards Mumbai from Delhi. The vehicle broke the expressway barrier after the driver lost control and plunged into a ditch," he said. The official said the vehicle appears to have been speeding as it smashed a strong aluminium barrier before hitting the ditch.