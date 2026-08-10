ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Rains: Five Killed As Car Swept Away By Flooded Drain In Rajgarh; Villages Cut Off In Sehore

The heavy rains have also cut off more than two dozen villages in Sehore from the district headquarters. The Kulans River and various streams are in spate severely disrupting normal life. Transportation has come to a complete standstill due to widespread waterlogging and flood-like conditions.

It is understood that there were 11 people in the vehicle; two managed to jump out, while the others remained trapped inside. Upon receiving news of the incident, a large police force—including SDM Rohit Bamhore and SDOP Arvind Singh—rushed to the scene, and five bodies have been recovered. A major rescue operation is underway to retrieve the other bodies.

Bhopal: Five people were killed after their car was swept away by a flooded drain in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh on Monday as heavy rains disrupt normal life across the state.

Amidst the heavy rain and flooding, a pregnant woman—who urgently needed to reach the hospital for delivery—found herself stranded on the bank of a stream on the Jamni-Paldi road near Lasudiya Parihar in Sehore because the stream was in spate. Eventually, the SDRF team had to step in to ensure she reached the hospital.

A villager named Dharmraj said that complaints regarding the stream have been made repeatedly, but no action was ever taken. “A woman from our village had been in agony since 4 AM; we informed the district administration, and only then did the SDRF team arrive at the scene," he said.

The SDRF team seated the woman in a boat and used ropes to pull it across the surging waters of the stream. Once across, she was safely transported via a waiting 108 ambulance to the district hospital for delivery.

Rescuers evacuate people in flooded areas amid heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

SDM Durgesh Singh Thakur said they have deployed rescue teams in the affected areas. “Wherever issues arise, we are immediately addressing them by draining the water and resolving the problem," he said.

Sehore has received over 3.96 inches of rainfall in the last 24 hours, and the downpour shows no signs of stopping. The Sehore-Bilkisganj road is closed due to the swollen Kulas River. Meanwhile, the swelling of the Seevan River—which flows through the heart of the town—has cut off more than two dozen villages and the district headquarters.