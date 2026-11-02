Madhya Pradesh Police Inspector Dies After Being Hit By Truck Carrying Illicit Liquor In Dewas
During a vehicle checking operation, SHO Dilip Puri, was hit by a truck after he tried to intercept it.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 12:18 PM IST
Dewas: Madhya Pradesh Police Inspector Dilip Puri was killed after a truck carrying illicit liquor ran over him during a vehicle checking operation in Khategaon in Dewas district, police said on Monday. A search is underway for the absconding driver, they added.
The incident occurred on the Harda-Nemawar Highway under the Khategaon police station area on Sunday night, where Puri was the Station House Officer (SHO). The driver abandoned the truck a short distance away and fled.
According to police sources, Dewas Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Mishra had received information that a truck loaded with illicit liquor was travelling from Harda towards Gujarat via Indore. Acting on this intelligence, the SP set up five teams, including the SHOs of Kannod, Khategaon, and Satwas, to intercept the truck. The teams had set up blockades and cordoned off various locations in the area.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the truck (registration number MP43H4786), arriving from Harda, had stopped on the Harda-Nemawar highway reportedly to fetch water. At this juncture, Puri arrived and instructed the driver to step out of the vehicle, leading to a scuffle between the driver and the SHO. In an attempt to evade police custody, the driver tried to flee with the truck. During this, the SHO fell, and the rear wheel of the truck ran over him. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.
Upon information, Dewas SP arrived in Khategaon at around 3:30 am, seized the truck and arrested the driver. The truck was found to be loaded with illicit liquor. The police are currently investigating the quantity of liquor involved, the source of the smuggling operation, and its intended destination.
According to police, there are reports that some liquor smugglers from Harda may be involved and efforts are on to piece together the links within this entire network. However, no official statement has been issued by the police yet.
The death of SHO Puri has cast a pall of gloom over the police department and the incident has raised several questions regarding the illegal liquor smuggling networks active in the Dewas district.
Excise Sub-Inspector Pooja Gehlod said, "As soon as we received information about the incident, we arrived at the scene. A truck was found parked a short distance away. Upon searching the vehicle, we discovered crates of liquor inside. The truck lacked a valid permit, which is why the Excise Department had no prior knowledge of it. We are currently investigating the truck's route."