ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Police Inspector Dies After Being Hit By Truck Carrying Illicit Liquor In Dewas

SHO of Khategaon police station area, Dilip Puri, died on the spot ( ETV Bharat )

Dewas: Madhya Pradesh Police Inspector Dilip Puri was killed after a truck carrying illicit liquor ran over him during a vehicle checking operation in Khategaon in Dewas district, police said on Monday. A search is underway for the absconding driver, they added.

The incident occurred on the Harda-Nemawar Highway under the Khategaon police station area on Sunday night, where Puri was the Station House Officer (SHO). The driver abandoned the truck a short distance away and fled.

According to police sources, Dewas Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Mishra had received information that a truck loaded with illicit liquor was travelling from Harda towards Gujarat via Indore. Acting on this intelligence, the SP set up five teams, including the SHOs of Kannod, Khategaon, and Satwas, to intercept the truck. The teams had set up blockades and cordoned off various locations in the area. Preliminary investigation revealed that the truck (registration number MP43H4786), arriving from Harda, had stopped on the Harda-Nemawar highway reportedly to fetch water. At this juncture, Puri arrived and instructed the driver to step out of the vehicle, leading to a scuffle between the driver and the SHO. In an attempt to evade police custody, the driver tried to flee with the truck. During this, the SHO fell, and the rear wheel of the truck ran over him. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.