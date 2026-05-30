ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies During Yamunotri Pilgrimage; Seven Killed In Accidents In Uttarakhand

Chamoli/Uttarkashi: The death toll of pilgrims during this year's Yamunotri Dham Yatra has reached 14, with one more pilgrim passing away during an onward yatra on Saturday. According to sources, 61-year-old Harimohan, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, had arrived for the Char Dham pilgrimage accompanied by his family members.

He was in the Jankichatti area when his health suddenly deteriorated, and he lost consciousness. With the assistance of his family members and locals, he was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Jankichatti. Though the doctors examined him, he was soon pronounced dead.

Dr Akhil Rana, In-charge of the Jankichatti Health Centre, said the pilgrim was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state.

The health department has consistently advised pilgrims to undergo a health check-up prior to the journey and to exercise adequate caution and take sufficient rest while travelling. The administration has appealed to pilgrims to immediately contact the nearest health centre in the event of any issues and to continue their journey strictly in accordance with medical advice.

Seven killed in accidents

Meanwhile, a total of seven persons lost their lives and six others were injured in a series of accidents in Uttarakhand on Saturday. These incidents involved vehicles plunging into deep gorges in Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Almora districts.