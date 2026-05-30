Man Dies During Yamunotri Pilgrimage; Seven Killed In Accidents In Uttarakhand
The health department has advised pilgrims to undergo a check-up prior to the journey and to exercise adequate caution during the Char Dham yatra
Published : May 30, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Chamoli/Uttarkashi: The death toll of pilgrims during this year's Yamunotri Dham Yatra has reached 14, with one more pilgrim passing away during an onward yatra on Saturday. According to sources, 61-year-old Harimohan, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, had arrived for the Char Dham pilgrimage accompanied by his family members.
He was in the Jankichatti area when his health suddenly deteriorated, and he lost consciousness. With the assistance of his family members and locals, he was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Jankichatti. Though the doctors examined him, he was soon pronounced dead.
Dr Akhil Rana, In-charge of the Jankichatti Health Centre, said the pilgrim was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state.
The health department has consistently advised pilgrims to undergo a health check-up prior to the journey and to exercise adequate caution and take sufficient rest while travelling. The administration has appealed to pilgrims to immediately contact the nearest health centre in the event of any issues and to continue their journey strictly in accordance with medical advice.
Seven killed in accidents
Meanwhile, a total of seven persons lost their lives and six others were injured in a series of accidents in Uttarakhand on Saturday. These incidents involved vehicles plunging into deep gorges in Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Almora districts.
In Chamoli district, three members of a family were killed and three others injured when their car plunged into a deep gorge near Lwani village on the Rupkund road late Friday night.
The police said the victims were returning to their village in Bank Lohajung after collecting the body of a relative, Bhajan Singh, who had died during treatment in Dehradun. The body was being transported in a private ambulance, while six family members were travelling in a separate vehicle that fell into a gorge.
Tharali Station House Officer Vinod Chaurasia said the accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning. The vehicle was travelling from Dehradun towards Lohajung.
While three people lost their lives in the crash, the condition of two of the three injured individuals remains critical. Meanwhile, local MLA Bhupal Ram Tamta stated that in view of the critical condition of the seriously injured persons, arrangements are being made to airlift the injured to a higher medical centre via air ambulance as soon as possible.
Separately, a pilgrim couple from Maharashtra died, and three others sustained injuries when their car lost control near Ganganani in Uttarkashi late in the night on Friday. The deceased were identified as Damodar Hariramji Ramtekkar (77) and his wife Laxmi Damodar Ramtekkar (67), residents of Nagpur.
The injured included Vimal Kumar Pradhan (67) of Odisha, his wife Upasana Pradhan (54), and Yashveer from Punjab. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel carried out rescue operations under difficult conditions during the night. In yet another accident, a tractor-trolley accident near Gadholi village on Bageshwar Road in Almora killed both occupants.
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