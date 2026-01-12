Madhya Pradesh Pensioner Defrauded Of Rs 1.12 Crore In 49-Day Digital Arrest
Published : January 12, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Gwalior: Cyber fraudsters targeted a retired government employee, who was held under digital arrest, defrauding him of Rs 1.12 crore in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. According to police, the fraudsters kept the retired officer under digital arrest for approximately 49 days.
Bihari Lal Gupta, a resident of house number 57-B in Khedapati Colony of Gwalior, who is a retired government sub-registrar, filed a police complaint, stating that on November 16, he received a call from an unknown number.
According to him, the caller identified himself as a TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) official and informed him that his Aadhaar and mobile number were about to be deactivated and that he would be arrested soon. A video call then came from someone claiming to be an IPS officer named Neeraj Thakur. This supposed IPS officer told Bihari Lal Gupta that an account had been opened in his name at ICICI Bank, for which he had received ₹200,000.
This account, he was told, was being used for money laundering by a person named Sandeep Kumar. The IPS officer on the video call also inquired about his family and bank accounts.
Gupta and his wife live alone as their sons stay abroad, and their daughters are married. This account, he was told, was being used for money laundering by a person named Sandeep Kumar. The IPS officer on the video call also inquired about his family and bank accounts.
Digitally arrested by fake IPS officers
The cyber fraudsters, posing as IPS officers, tricked the elderly man and convinced him that he was not being arrested immediately due to his age, but was being placed under digital arrest for investigation. They even made him write an application and send it to them via WhatsApp. Then another video call came from someone claiming to be IPS officer Pradeep Singh. This officer also intimidated him, threatening him with an investigation into his assets.
To simplify the process, Bihari Lal Gupta was told to transfer the money from his bank accounts and fixed deposits/mutual funds to the accounts specified by them, for verification. He was assured that if the money was legitimate, the amount would all be returned.
₹1.12 crore transferred
On Wednesday, the fraudsters further intimidated the victim, threatening him with immediate arrest if he discussed the matter with anyone, even his family members. Frightened by all this, Bihari Lal Gupta transferred ₹1.12 crore of his savings, including money from his bank accounts and mutual funds, to the bank accounts specified by the fraudsters between November 16 and January 3. He also received receipts for these transactions. He received a message with the seal of the Reserve Bank of India.
He realised he had been scammed after watching an awareness video on social media. According to Gwalior ASP Jay Raj Kuber, "A few days ago, when Bihari Lal Gupta was looking at his mobile phone, he came across information about a cyber-fraud awareness campaign being run by the police. He realised that he had become a victim of cyber fraud. He then tried to contact all the numbers from which he had received video calls or regular calls, but when none of the calls connected, he understood that he had been scammed. After this, he filed a complaint with the police."
The Gwalior ASP said that after the incident came to light, the police registered a case in the Crime Branch based on the complaint. The cyber cell and the Crime Branch are now investigating the case. The police are also trying to trace the bank accounts where the money was transferred.