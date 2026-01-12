ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Pensioner Defrauded Of Rs 1.12 Crore In 49-Day Digital Arrest

Gwalior: Cyber fraudsters targeted a retired government employee, who was held under digital arrest, defrauding him of Rs 1.12 crore in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. According to police, the fraudsters kept the retired officer under digital arrest for approximately 49 days.

Bihari Lal Gupta, a resident of house number 57-B in Khedapati Colony of Gwalior, who is a retired government sub-registrar, filed a police complaint, stating that on November 16, he received a call from an unknown number.

According to him, the caller identified himself as a TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) official and informed him that his Aadhaar and mobile number were about to be deactivated and that he would be arrested soon. A video call then came from someone claiming to be an IPS officer named Neeraj Thakur. This supposed IPS officer told Bihari Lal Gupta that an account had been opened in his name at ICICI Bank, for which he had received ₹200,000.

This account, he was told, was being used for money laundering by a person named Sandeep Kumar. The IPS officer on the video call also inquired about his family and bank accounts.

Gupta and his wife live alone as their sons stay abroad, and their daughters are married.

Digitally arrested by fake IPS officers