MP: Over 200 Delhi-Bound Tamil Nadu Farmers Forced To Deboard Train In Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram: Over 200 farmers from Tamil Nadu’s Chennai protested semi-nude after they were forcibly deboarded from the train by police at Narmadapuram Railway Station.

The farmers belonging to the National South Indian River Linking Farmers' Association were travelling in the Grant Trunk Express to participate in a protest in New Delhi when they were asked to deboard by the police on Tuesday evening. Amidst this commotion, the train remained stranded at the station for nearly three hours. The farmers had boarded the train on Monday.

“We had purchased a confirmed railway ticket, but the police came and stopped the train and forced us off, which is against the Constitution,” said Ayya Kanna, a protesting farmer. Officials stated that, as per instructions from above, the activists were to be stopped in Narmadapuram and given a temporary halt there before being sent back to Chennai.

According to Devendra Prasad, SDM, "We had received orders to stop the farmers, so we had them off the train. All the farmers have been taken to a safe place, and arrangements for their food and drink have been made." At around 8 p.m., police transported all the farmers to Swayamvaram Gardens in police vehicles. According to the police, adequate arrangements for food and accommodation have been made for all the farmers.