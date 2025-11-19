ETV Bharat / state

MP: Over 200 Delhi-Bound Tamil Nadu Farmers Forced To Deboard Train In Narmadapuram

The farmers belonging to the National South Indian River Linking Farmers' Association were travelling to participate in a protest in New Delhi.

MP: Over 200 Tamil Nadu Farmers Protest After Forced Train Deboarding In Narmadapuram
Farmers speaking with police officials after being forcibly deboarded. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 19, 2025 at 11:58 AM IST

Narmadapuram: Over 200 farmers from Tamil Nadu’s Chennai protested semi-nude after they were forcibly deboarded from the train by police at Narmadapuram Railway Station.

The farmers belonging to the National South Indian River Linking Farmers' Association were travelling in the Grant Trunk Express to participate in a protest in New Delhi when they were asked to deboard by the police on Tuesday evening. Amidst this commotion, the train remained stranded at the station for nearly three hours. The farmers had boarded the train on Monday.

“We had purchased a confirmed railway ticket, but the police came and stopped the train and forced us off, which is against the Constitution,” said Ayya Kanna, a protesting farmer. Officials stated that, as per instructions from above, the activists were to be stopped in Narmadapuram and given a temporary halt there before being sent back to Chennai.

According to Devendra Prasad, SDM, "We had received orders to stop the farmers, so we had them off the train. All the farmers have been taken to a safe place, and arrangements for their food and drink have been made." At around 8 p.m., police transported all the farmers to Swayamvaram Gardens in police vehicles. According to the police, adequate arrangements for food and accommodation have been made for all the farmers.

FH
Protesting farmers at the railway station (HF)

Police, RPF, and GRP forces were called in from Narmadapuram, Harda, Raisen, Sehore, Bhopal, Chhindwara, and other districts. This force was deployed at Narmadapuram Railway Station from 4 pm. As soon as the train stopped at the station, the farmers were removed from the various coaches. The activists who were removed from the train continued to argue with the police about their departure to Delhi, but the police refused to allow them to reboard.

This National South Indian River Linking Farmers' Association represents farmers from South India who are protesting or participating in the national river interlinking project and have organised protests in Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery water issue.

"The Prime Minister promised to double the remunerative price for agricultural products. If the price of paddy is ₹18 per kg, then wheat should also be ₹18." He promised ₹54, but so far he has only given ₹24. Similarly, the price of sugarcane is ₹2,700 per ton. Now he promised ₹8,100, but so far he has only given ₹3,160. Therefore, we want the Prime Minister to fulfil his promise,” Ayya Kanna said.

Referring to PM Modi’s visit on Wednesday to Coimbatore to attend the Natural Farming Summit, he said.” “The Prime Minister also promised not to import genetically modified seeds from foreign countries. Now they've allocated ₹500 crore to distribute genetically modified seeds. He is coming to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, for the Natural Farming Summit. How is this possible when you've already distributed genetically modified seeds?”

The farmers were to take part in a protest that starts in the national capital on Wednesday with a 6-point demand including: Fixing 2 times the profitable price for agricultural products, implementing a crop insurance scheme for individual farmers, waiver of nationalized bank loans for all farmers, stopping the Megadadu Dam project in Karnataka to prevent Tamil Nadu from turning into a desert, increasing the monthly pension for farmers above 60 years of age to Rs 5,000 and waiver of all educational loans taken by students.

