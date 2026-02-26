ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Online Gaming Debt Allegedly Drives Father To Poison Family, Two Dead

A Shahdol man allegedly poisoned himself, his wife and his daughter, after losing lakhs in online gaming debt. ( ETV Bharat )

Shahdol: An incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district has drawn attention to the devastating impact of online gaming addiction on a family. A debt-ridden father allegedly mixed poison into a cold drink and made his wife and daughter consume it before drinking it himself, resulting in his and his daughter’s deaths, while his wife remains hospitalised. The incident occurred in the Old Basti area, within the Kotwali police station limits. Police said the man had reportedly lost lakhs of rupees in online games and was under mounting financial pressure at the time of the alleged act. In this incident, the family's 16-year-old daughter died during treatment at the Medical College. While family members were returning home after her last rites, 40-year-old father Shankar Lal Gupta also passed away. His 34-year-old wife, Rajkumari Gupta, is currently admitted to the ICU and remains in critical condition. 15-Year-Old Son Was Not At Home