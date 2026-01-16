ETV Bharat / state

MP: NGT Forms Panel To Probe Indore Water Contamination

Bhopal: The Central Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal has constituted a high-level committee to investigate water contamination across Madhya Pradesh. The move comes in the backdrop of several deaths due to drinking of contaminated water in Indore, the state's commercial capital.

The NGT bench of Justice Shiv Kumar Singh (Judicial Member) and Ishwar Singh (Expert Member) issued the order on Thursday after hearing a petition filed by green activist Kamal Kumar Rathi and fixed the accountability of the state government, Pollution Control Board and all local bodies on the issue.

The petitioner pointed out that the amount of faecal coliform (faecal bacteria) in Bhopal’s ponds is at a dangerous level (1600 ml) and the sewage lines are contaminating the drinking water lines, which is a direct violation of Article 21 (right to protection of life of the citizens) of the Constitution, senior advocate Harpreet Singh Gupta said.

Considering the gravity of the matter, the bench has constituted a six-member high-level committee to investigate the ground reality, which will submit its report within six weeks, he said.

“The committee comprises an expert nominated by the director of IIT, Indore, representative of Central Pollution Control Board, Bhopal, principal secretary of the state’s environment department, principal secretary, urban administration and development department, representative of water resources department and representative of the MP Pollution Control Board as nodal agency,” Gupta said.

The NGT has specifically directed that a copy of its order be sent to collectors and municipal commissioners of all districts of Madhya Pradesh to ensure immediate compliance with these directions.

The green bench also highlighted grave public health and environmental crises caused by contamination of municipal drinking water supply in the city of Indore and the existence of similar risks in other cities across the state.

During the last week of December 2025, residents of the Bhagirathpura area of Indore were exposed to severely contaminated drinking water supplied through municipal pipelines, resulting in a large-scale outbreak of water-borne diseases. The incident led to mass hospitalisation of affected residents, with several patients requiring intensive care, and resulted in multiple fatalities, including infants and elderly persons.