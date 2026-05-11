Madhya Pradesh Moving Towards Becoming Milk Capital Of India
The state government claims to have put in place various measures to increase the income of milk-producing farmers.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Bhopal: With a 25% increase in the last year, Madhya Pradesh is fast moving towards becoming the milk capital of India. The state government is coming up with a scheme to benefit farmers with less than five cattle heads in addition to the benefits being given to large dairy farms.
Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Patel disclosed that the farmers in the state are being linked to milk cooperative societies. Chief Executive Officer of Sanchi Milk Union, Pratish Joshi, disclosed, "Farmers from 2,500 new villages across the state have been linked to the societies. The number of farmers now adds up to around 50,000. Milk is being purchased from the farmers through these societies, and money is being deposited into their accounts."
Meanwhile, 7,000 new milk cooperative societies have been formed in the state, which means that along with milk production, milk collection is also increasing in the state. At present, around 13 lakh litres of milk is being collected every day by the societies in the state. Sources disclosed that this year, an additional Rs 300 crore has been deposited in the accounts of milk-producing farmers. The government has set a target of collecting 50 lakh litres of milk in the next three years.
They added that after achieving this target, more than Rs 10,000 crore will reach the accounts of the farmers of the state every year.
The state government is running half a dozen schemes to connect the farmers with milk production. Under the Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana launched on April 14, 2025, farmers are being given loans up to Rs 40 lakh with a subsidy of up to Rs 10 lakh. Over 2,600 people have come forward to open dairies through this scheme in the past year.
Patel claimed, "To increase milk production, the Animal Husbandry Department reached out to the farmers with 10 or more livestock in the first phase. Such livestock owners have been linked to a breed improvement program. Subsequently, the Department reached out to farmers with five or more livestock. Now, in the third phase, the focus is on reaching out to farmers with less than five livestock."
The Minister said the government wants to reach out to the farmers who own a single animal so that through the Hiranyagarbha scheme, they can improve the breed of such animals where only female calves of the breed that produce more milk are born.
According to the 2019 livestock census, Madhya Pradesh ranks third in the country in terms of cattle population, having 1.87 crore cattle, almost equal to Uttar Pradesh's 1.90 crore. However, the state lags far behind Uttar Pradesh in terms of milk production.
Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, PS Patel, said, "Artificial insemination is being used for improving the breeds and to ensure that only female calves of the Gir and Sahiwal breeds are born. Sahiwal and Gir cows produce up to 20 litres a day. This will benefit farmers and increase milk production in the state."
Meanwhile, farmers venturing into the dairy industry are also required to purchase Gir and Sahiwal breed cows. Sanjay Meena, a farmer who runs a dairy on Khajuri Road in Bhopal, said, "Milk production from Sahiwal and Gir cows is much more profitable than from the indigenous cows. One Gir cow produces more milk than four indigenous cows. That's why I've purchased 20 Gir cows. Milk production has opened up a new source of income alongside farming."