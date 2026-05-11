ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Moving Towards Becoming Milk Capital Of India

Bhopal: With a 25% increase in the last year, Madhya Pradesh is fast moving towards becoming the milk capital of India. The state government is coming up with a scheme to benefit farmers with less than five cattle heads in addition to the benefits being given to large dairy farms.

Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Patel disclosed that the farmers in the state are being linked to milk cooperative societies. Chief Executive Officer of Sanchi Milk Union, Pratish Joshi, disclosed, "Farmers from 2,500 new villages across the state have been linked to the societies. The number of farmers now adds up to around 50,000. Milk is being purchased from the farmers through these societies, and money is being deposited into their accounts."

Meanwhile, 7,000 new milk cooperative societies have been formed in the state, which means that along with milk production, milk collection is also increasing in the state. At present, around 13 lakh litres of milk is being collected every day by the societies in the state. Sources disclosed that this year, an additional Rs 300 crore has been deposited in the accounts of milk-producing farmers. The government has set a target of collecting 50 lakh litres of milk in the next three years.

They added that after achieving this target, more than Rs 10,000 crore will reach the accounts of the farmers of the state every year.

The state government is running half a dozen schemes to connect the farmers with milk production. Under the Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana launched on April 14, 2025, farmers are being given loans up to Rs 40 lakh with a subsidy of up to Rs 10 lakh. Over 2,600 people have come forward to open dairies through this scheme in the past year.