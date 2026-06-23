ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Missing NEET Candidate Found Dead A Day After Exam; Probe On

Khargone: The body of a 21-year-old woman was recovered from the banks of the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, a day after she went missing after appearing for the NEET-UG exam, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Nikki Yadav was found on the banks of the river in the Karhi police station area on Monday, with her family now suspecting that she was murdered, an official said.

According to police, Yadav, a resident of Talavli Chanda in the Lasudia area of Indore, appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) and had travelled to the centre with her younger brother on Sunday.

Once the exam was over, she had called her mother from someone else's mobile phone to inform her that her mobile phone's battery had discharged and she would be home soon, they said.

When she failed to return home till late at night, her family began searching for her and filed a missing person's report at the Bhanwarkuan police station on Monday morning, an official said.