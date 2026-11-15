Madhya Pradesh: Mechanical Engineer From Karnataka Held With Drugs Worth Rs 2.25 Crore
He had hidden the drugs inside a water bottle and was travelling on a passenger bus en route from Delhi to Nagpur.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Bhopal: The Govindpura police arrested a mechanical engineer from Karnataka in Bhopal with 970 grams of MD (methamphetamine) drugs valued at Rs 2.25 crore on Saturday night.
The accused, identified as Vishakh A.N., a resident of Karnataka, had hidden the drugs inside a water bottle to evade detection by the police. The value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be around Rs 2.25 crore in the international market.
The accused was travelling on a passenger bus en route from Delhi to Nagpur. During a routine check, the police identified a suspicious individual; upon searching him, they discovered the drugs concealed inside the water bottle.
According to the police, intensive checks of inter-state vehicles are being conducted in the capital to curb drug trafficking and other illicit activities, especially in the light of the festive season.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Aditya B Saxena said, "The police are currently interrogating the accused to determine the source of the MD drugs and to identify the intended recipient in Nagpur. Furthermore, the investigation is exploring the possibility that a larger network may be involved in this smuggling operation."
"With the accused now on remand, the police will question him regarding the procurement, supply chain, and other individuals linked to this illicit trade. The investigation is expected to reveal further significant details concerning the drug smuggling network," the ACP added.
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