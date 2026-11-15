ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Mechanical Engineer From Karnataka Held With Drugs Worth Rs 2.25 Crore

The accused in police custody. ( ETV Bharat )

Bhopal: The Govindpura police arrested a mechanical engineer from Karnataka in Bhopal with 970 grams of MD (methamphetamine) drugs valued at Rs 2.25 crore on Saturday night.

The accused, identified as Vishakh A.N., a resident of Karnataka, had hidden the drugs inside a water bottle to evade detection by the police. The value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be around Rs 2.25 crore in the international market.