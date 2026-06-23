ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh May Bring Inter-Caste Tribal Marriages Under UCC; Draft Likely Within 10 Days

Bhopal: The draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for Madhya Pradesh is expected to be finalised within the next 10 days. The state government is considering bringing certain aspects of the tribal community under its ambit.

One of the key proposals under discussion is whether Scheduled Tribe (ST) individuals who marry outside their community should lose certain tribal rights, including those related to inheritance and property.

A high-level committee constituted to prepare the UCC has completed consultations across all districts and is currently reviewing suggestions received from various stakeholders. Committee chairman and former Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Shatrughan Singh said the draft is in its final stages and is likely to be ready within 10 days.

According to Singh, the committee is examining whether tribal men and women who marry outside the Scheduled Tribe community should be governed by the provisions of the UCC in matters like property inheritance and family law.

The committee is also considering banning polygamy and making marriage registration mandatory under the UCC, while allowing tribal communities the option of voluntarily registering their marriages.

Singh said the committee recognises that the Constitution grants special protections to Scheduled Tribes to preserve their customs, traditions and cultural practices, and these safeguards cannot be ignored. However, discussions are underway on whether tribal individuals should be allowed to voluntarily opt for certain benefits under the UCC without affecting their constitutional protections.

The committee is also considering whether tribal families should have the option to choose whether property rights are governed by traditional tribal customs or by the UCC.