Madhya Pradesh May Bring Inter-Caste Tribal Marriages Under UCC; Draft Likely Within 10 Days
Chairman and former Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Shatrughan Singh said the draft is in its final stages and is likely to be ready within 10 days.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Bhopal: The draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for Madhya Pradesh is expected to be finalised within the next 10 days. The state government is considering bringing certain aspects of the tribal community under its ambit.
One of the key proposals under discussion is whether Scheduled Tribe (ST) individuals who marry outside their community should lose certain tribal rights, including those related to inheritance and property.
A high-level committee constituted to prepare the UCC has completed consultations across all districts and is currently reviewing suggestions received from various stakeholders. Committee chairman and former Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Shatrughan Singh said the draft is in its final stages and is likely to be ready within 10 days.
According to Singh, the committee is examining whether tribal men and women who marry outside the Scheduled Tribe community should be governed by the provisions of the UCC in matters like property inheritance and family law.
The committee is also considering banning polygamy and making marriage registration mandatory under the UCC, while allowing tribal communities the option of voluntarily registering their marriages.
Singh said the committee recognises that the Constitution grants special protections to Scheduled Tribes to preserve their customs, traditions and cultural practices, and these safeguards cannot be ignored. However, discussions are underway on whether tribal individuals should be allowed to voluntarily opt for certain benefits under the UCC without affecting their constitutional protections.
The committee is also considering whether tribal families should have the option to choose whether property rights are governed by traditional tribal customs or by the UCC.
One of the important issues before the committee is whether tribal women who marry non-tribal men should continue to enjoy tribal rights, given that they may no longer follow tribal customs after marriage. Similarly, the panel is debating whether the same principle should apply to tribal men who marry non-tribal women. A final decision is yet to be taken.
The committee will submit two reports along with the final draft, one with suggestions received from individuals, experts and organisations, and another summarising the recommendations incorporated into the proposed legislation.
The Madhya Pradesh government is expected to introduce the UCC Bill during the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Assembly. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has earlier indicated that the legislation is likely to be tabled soon. The committee has also studied UCC provisions implemented in Gujarat and Uttarakhand.
Both states require mandatory registration of live-in relationships. In Gujarat, couples must register within 30 days, and those under 21 years of age must inform their guardians. Failure to register a live-in relationship for over a month can cause up to three months' imprisonment or a fine of Rs 10,000. Children born out of registered live-in relationships are recognised as legitimate in both states.
On property rights, Gujarat provides for equal distribution of property among the surviving spouse and children if a person dies intestate. Uttarakhand grants equal inheritance rights to sons and daughters, as well as equal rights to the surviving spouse.
Regarding divorce, Gujarat allows divorce by mutual consent if the couple has lived separately for more than a year, while Uttarakhand requires mutual consent and equal legal grounds for both spouses.
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